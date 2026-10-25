Qatar, Kyrgyzstan Chambers Sign Agreement To Form Joint Business Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyz Republic signed Sunday two agreements on bilateral cooperation and the establishment of a joint Qatari-Kyrgyz Business Council.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Qatar Chamber by First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and on behalf of Kyrgyz Chamber by Vice-Chairman Avazbek Kerimbaev.

The signing ceremony took place at the conclusion of a meeting held at the Qatar Chamber's headquarters between the Chamber and a Kyrgyz trade delegation. Discussions focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation across trade and economic sectors, strategies to strengthen commercial ties, and the pivotal role of the private sector in driving joint investments.

In a statement, First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari emphasized the strategic importance of establishing a joint business council, noting that it will serve as a structured platform to enhance cooperation and facilitate the exchange of trade, economic, and services data between the two friendly nations.

He added that promising commercial opportunities exist between both markets, proposing the organization of virtual B2B meetings between Qatari and Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to explore mutual investment prospects.

For his part, Qatar Chamber Board Member Dr. Mohamed bin Johar Al Mohamed stated that the Qatari private sector maintains an international expansion outlook and remains eager to explore investment avenues in Central Asia, particularly in Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted high-potential sectors for joint ventures, including solar energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock production.

In parallel remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Chamber of Commerce, and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Avazbek Kerimbaev praised the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He affirmed that the Kyrgyz business sector is committed to advancing trade and economic cooperation with the State of Qatar, particularly within construction and infrastructure, while expanding the export of Kyrgyz agricultural products to Qatari markets.

He further noted that the dual signing of the cooperation agreement and the joint business council accord will significantly accelerate commercial ties, elevate bilateral trade volume, and stimulate cross-border private investment.