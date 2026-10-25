HH The Amir Sends Condolences To Governor General Of Canada
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Governor General of Canada, Louise Arbour, on the victims of the fire that broke out at a Canadian Armed Forces base in the province of Alberta, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
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