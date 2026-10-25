Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Prime Minister Of Libya's Government Of National Unity
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to regional developments.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of Libya's unity and the realization of its people's aspirations of stability and development, as well as the country's full support for the Libyan political process, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's sovereignty.
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