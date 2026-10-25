Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Drilling Confirms Extension Of Gold Zone At Golden Gate

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Adelaide, Oct 26, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) announced gold assays from three drill holes at Golden Gate North, confirming a significant gold mineralised zone at RML's 100% owned Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project ("Horse Heaven"), Idaho, USA.The results confirm and extend the gold mineralised zone over a true length of at least 500 metres (1,600ft), open ended to the NE and SW a further 500m, and at least 200 metres (650ft) wide and open at depth for at least 300 metres (990ft) at Golden Gate North (Figure 1, 2*). Gold assay results reported are from the first two fanned drill holes this season at Golden Gate North, HH-GG26-031C and 032C, mineralised with gold from surface. Results support prior reported gold intercepts in drill hole HH-GG26-006C (Figure 2,3*). HH-GG26-039C is almost 500m further north of the other two drillholes.HIGHLIGHTS- Gold assays returned from first three drill holes at Golden Gate North: Gold assay results from first three drill holes this season at Golden Gate North at the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho USA, comprising HH-GG26-031C, 032C and 039C.- Wide intercepts of almost continuous gold mineralisation: Gold mineralisation in drill hole assays extends from surface almost to the bottom of two drillholes, HH-GG26-031C & 032C, (Figure 1,2*) with best gold intercepts:HH-GG26-032C: 324 metres (1,060 ft) @ 0.49 g/t gold (Au) from surface, with best gold intervals of:o 92.4 m (303 ft) @ 0.54 g/t Au from 215.7m downhole;o 25.5 m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 190.2m;o 8.7 m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 62.5m;HH-GG26-031C: 322 metres (1,055 ft) @ 0.37 g/t Au from surface, with best gold interval of:o 30.8m @ 0.88 g/t Au from 76.2m downhole;o including 5.7m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 140.1m.HH-GG26-039C: 134.2 m (440 ft) @ 0.40 g/t Au from surface, with best gold intervals of:o 51.7 m (170 ft) @ 0.53 g/t Au from 82.5m downhole.- Results confirm a mineralised gold zone over 500m (1,600ft) at Golden Gate North open-ended: Gold results in reported drillholes confirm 2025 drill results in HH-GG25-005C and 006C identifying significant gold mineralisation extending over a true length of at least 500 metres (1600ft), up to HH-GG26-039C. Mineralisation is open in both directions, and at least 200 metres (650ft) wide and a true depth of at least 300 metres (990ft) at Golden Gate North (Figures 1,2*). Prior gold in soil sample results potentially extend mineralisation a further 500m northwards and also to the south (Figure 5*). Drill results extend mineralisation down dip and support prior reported gold intercepts in a 2025 drill hole HH-GG25-006C from the same drill site, of:o 15.6m @ 1.10 g/t Au from 166.7m and 133.7m @ 0.55g/t Au from 376.5m (see ASX announcement 17 February 2026).- Further gold drill results awaited immediately to the north to define gold mineralisation: Assays pending with incomplete results for gold in drill holes at both Golden Gate North and South.- Results anticipated soon on tungsten mineralisation at Golden Gate.Best gold grade intercepts from drill holes HH-GG26-031C and 032C include:Drill hole HH-GG26-031C: 324 metres(1,060 ft) @ 0.49 g/t Au from surface to 324m with best intervals:- 8.2 m @ 0.50 g/t gold (Au) from 15.4m downhole;o Including: 1.0m @ 1.11 g/t Au from 15.4mo Including: 1.0m @ 1.00g/t Au from 22.66m- 4.8m @ 0.75 g/t Au from 71.4m- 30.8m @ 0.88 g/t Au from 76.2mo Including: 5.7m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 140.1mo Including: 2.0m @ 1.65g/t Au from 149.35mDrill hole HH-GG26-032C: 322 metres (1,055ft) @ 0.37 g/t Au from surface to 322m with best intervals:- 31.5 m @ 0.24 g/t gold (Au) from surface;o Including: 3.9m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 11.2m downhole;- 2.6m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 38.2m- 8.65m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 62.5m downholeo Including: 2.55m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 63.5m- 46.0m @ 0.40 g/t Au from 71.15m downholeo Including: 6.8m @ 0.69 g/t Au from 94.55mo Including: 4.4m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 95.6m- 39.6m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 135.9m downholeo Including: 2.1m @ 1.37 g/t Au from 138.5mo Including: 7.1m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 155.55m- 25.5m @ 0.82 g/t Au from 190.2m downholeo Including: 1.0m @ 1.79 g/t Au from 195.3mo Including: 1.5m @ 1.37 g/t Au from 201.3m- 92.4m @ 0.54 g/t Au from 215.65m downholeo Including: 6.95m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 223.3mo Including: 15.5m @ 0.87 g/t Au from 250.4mo Including: 1.5m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 256.6mo Including: 1.4m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 298.6m- 6.1m @ 0.20 g/t Au from 318.2m downholeBest gold grade intercepts from drill hole HH-GG26-039C include:- Drill hole HH-GG26-039C: 134.2 m (440 ft) @ 0.40 g/t Au from surface to 134.2m with best intervals:o 29.7m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 6.1m downholeo 28.8m @ 0.3 6g/t Au from 42.7m;o 51.7 m @ 0.53 g/t Au from 82.5m.- Drill hole HH-GG26-032C also contained a significant silver intercepts:o 2.45m @ 28 g/t Ag (70.15 m - 72.6 m)Results confirm and extend gold mineralisation from 2025 drilling at Golden Gate NorthResults confirm 2025 drill results and extend the gold mineralised zone down dip of last season's 2025 discovery drill holes, to a depth of 300m (990ft), at Golden Gate North, as reflected in previously reported drillholes HH-GG26-005C and 006C, as detailed below (see ASX announcement 2 December 2025 and 17 February 2026).Significant gold mineralisation is open ended and extends over a length of at least 500 metres (1600ft) at least 200 metres (650ft) wide and at least 300 metres (990ft) deep at Golden Gate North (Figs. 1,2,3*). Prior gold in soil sample results potentially extend mineralisation a further 500m northwards and a similar distance to the south (Figure 5*).Gold mineralisation is open down dip of the lowest drill intercepts at an elevation of 1650m (5400ft), 350 meters (1150ft) vertically below surface. The remaining drill holes to be returned from Golden Gate North from the assay laboratory were designed to infill the gaps in the drill information and will increase our confidence and knowledge of the gold-tungsten system at Golden Gate North.Significant previously reported drill hole assays include:- HH-GG25-001C: 197.5m @ 1.26 g/t Au from 34.0m (open ended);- HH-GG25-002C: 265.2m @ 0.60 g/t Au from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-003C: 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t Au from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-004C: 240.8m @ 0.64 g/t Au from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-005C: 283.5m @ 0.36 g/t Au from surface (open ended);- HH-GG25-006C: 103.5m @ 0.37/t Au from surfaceo 15.6m @ 1.10 g/t Au from 166.7mo 133.7m @ 0.55g/t Au from 376.5m (open ended); and- HH-GG25-007C: 207.2m @ 0.42 g/t Au from surface. (see ASX announcement 2 December 2025 and 17 February 2026).All reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not necessarily represent true widths.Results indicate an extension of gold mineralisation between Golden Gate North and SouthResults indicate a potential extension of the gold mineralised zone at Golden Gate North towards the new gold discovery at Golden Gate South, more than 2000 metres (6500ft) further south as indicated in the gold-in-soil anomaly (Figure 5*). This 2026 season's drilling intercepted wide zones of gold mineralisation downhole at Golden gate South, including the following previously reported intercepts (see ASX announcement 24 August 2026 and 15 September 2026), including:- Drill hole HH-GG26-006C: 3.77 metres @ 1.53 g/t Au from 298.8m downhole;o Including: 1.29m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 298.8m.- Drill hole HH-GG26-005C: 10.2 m @ 1.83 g/t Au from 58.05m downholeo Including: 3.9 m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 58.05m downhole;- Drill hole HH-GG26-003C: 305.7 metres @ 0.64 g/t Au from surface;o Including: 17.25m @ 1.19g/t Au from 264.85m downhole;- Drill hole HH-GG26-002C: 32.6m @ 0.49 g/t Au from surface; ando 87.9m @ 0.52 g/t Au from 48.97m-136.84 m downhole- Drill hole HH-GG26-001C: 49.5m @ 0.58 g/t Au from surface.Craig Lindsay, Resolution's CEO of US Operations, stated: "The assay results continue to strengthen a majorzone of gold mineralisation at Golden Gate North. Additional results are pending from both Golden Gate South and Golden Gate North, which may better define the dimensions of the gold mineralised zones and will increase our confidence of last year's gold discovery. The gold story continues to grow rapidly at Golden Gate, in what is developing into a large gold system. On a parallel basis, we are advancing our understanding of the tungsten opportunity at Golden Gate, and we expect to be releasing tungsten assays shortly."Objectives of the 2026 Drill ProgramThe objective of RML's large 2026 Golden Gate Drill Program was to target and define the scale and extent of tungsten and gold mineralisation at Golden Gate. The 2026 drill program was recently completed, with 42 diamond core holes drilled for 12,236m (40,144 ft) Golden Gate Horse Heaven Project. Drilling was undertaken at Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South (located approximately 2km south of Golden Gate North and a target that has not been the subject of prior drilling). The average hole depth is drilled in the program was approximately 290m. Golden Gate is located within RML's Horse Heaven Antimony-Tungsten-Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA, immediately adjacent to the recently permitted Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. Drilling planned for 2027, which is currently being permitted, will be focused on testing a 2,000m corridor which connects Golden Gate North and South, testing open-ended mineralisation to the north of Golden Gate North and additional in-fill drilling.Initial tungsten assays and further gold results awaited to define mineralisationAssays are incomplete for over 32 drill holes that targeted a combination of both gold and tungsten mineralisation at Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South.Geological Summary of Three Reported Drill holes from Golden Gate NorthTwo drill holes, Drill hole HH-GG26-031C and Drill hole HH-GG26-032C, were drilled as fan-holes from the same drill platform as a 2025 drill hole, Drill hole HH-GG25-06C at the southern end of a gold mineralised zone. Drill hole HH-GG26-039C was drilled at the northern end of a gold mineralised zone. All holes intersected variably sheared and faulted Cretaceous granodiorite of the Idaho Batholith. Alteration is widespread and consists principally of weak to strong silicification and sericite-pyrite alteration of mafic minerals, and sericite-clay alteration of feldspars. Pyrite occurs as a replacement of primary minerals and within quartz-pyrite veins and shear seams. Vein density and pyrite content generally increase within the more intensely deformed and silicified intervals, supporting the interpretation that the Golden Gate Shear Zone provided a pathway for hydrothermal fluids. Gold mineralisation appears to be present with arsenopyrite and pyrite in quartz veins and in gouge shear zones in each drill hole. Anomalous silver assays appear to be associated with base metals.Drill hole HH-GG26-031C intersected zones of strong silicification with sericite and mafics altered to sericite with pyrite until 345.5m below which altered to sericite only through the end of the hole. Pyrite concentration is 1-2% for most of the hole. Shearing evident until 249m then decreases. Elevated pyrite content is associated with stronger shearing with an example at 246.5-249mof pyrite concentration up to3% until 249m.Drill hole HH-GG26-032C intersected variable with mafics altered to white mica +sericite and feldspars variably alter to sericite with clay concentrated in fault zones+ small structures. Weak to moderate shearing/faulting 83 m - 86 m and 93 m -98 m with a Fault Breccia from 221.2 m - 222.9 m with 1-2% pyrite + arsenopyrite at 251-253.5m and 315-333m.Drill hole HH-GG26-039C intersected repeated brecciated zones, less than 1m wide, with abundant iron oxides +clay rich matrix to 85m depth. Following this, more silicification without oxidation and appears mineralised until 162m depth where an andesite dyke is present. Below this, alteration changes to weak sericite alteration.All reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not necessarily represent true widths. The presence of alteration, silicification, quartz veining and visible pyrite is based on geological observations and does not indicate economic mineralisation.Next StepsResolution is completing the processing of drill results from the 2026, with a further 32 holes to be released. On a parallel basis, permitting for the planned 2027 exploration program at both Antimony Ridge and Golden Gate are progressing rapidly, with various field studies nearing completion to feed into the Environmental Assessment process. Additionally, progress is being made on developing a plan to process existing tungsten stockpiles, and ongoing metallurgical testing is advancing.*To view tables and figures included in the announcement, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.