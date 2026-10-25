Philippines' Day One Champions Shine At ACES Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – The Philippines shone on the opening day of the ACES Awards 2026, celebrating leaders and organisations whose achievements brought this year's theme,“Beyond Business,” to life.
From empowering farmers to widening educational opportunities, these honourees showed how excellence becomes meaningful when it strengthens communities and creates possibilities for others.
“Our Philippine winners remind us that leadership carries its greatest meaning when it improves lives,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards President.“Their stories reflect the ingenuity, compassion and determination shaping a more inclusive and sustainable Asia.”
Carrascal Nickel Corporation received the Community Initiative Award, demonstrating how responsible mining can support education, healthcare and livelihoods. Its commitment places community wellbeing at the heart of industrial progress.
AGRIDOM earned the Green Innovation Award and ACES SME of the Year, connecting agricultural technology with rural opportunity. Through drones and practical skills development, it helps Filipino farmers embrace a more sustainable future.
Dr Caroline Marian Enriquez, University President of Our Lady of Fatima University, was recognised among Asia's Most Inspiring Executives. Her leadership combines educational innovation with a belief in learning as a pathway to better lives.
Professional Services, Inc. – The Medical City received the Community Initiative Award, championing compassionate healthcare that reaches beyond hospital walls to serve wider communities.
Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Shell Pilipinas Corporation and Northern Cement Corporation each earned the Sustainability Rising Star Award. Their recognition highlighted the responsibility shared by property developers, energy providers and manufacturers to build environmental care into business growth.
San Miguel Global Power received both the Green Initiative Award and Community Initiative Award, linking environmental stewardship with community support. Its dual recognition reinforced a message shared across the Philippine honourees: lasting progress is measured by the lives improved along the way.
From empowering farmers to widening educational opportunities, these honourees showed how excellence becomes meaningful when it strengthens communities and creates possibilities for others.
“Our Philippine winners remind us that leadership carries its greatest meaning when it improves lives,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards President.“Their stories reflect the ingenuity, compassion and determination shaping a more inclusive and sustainable Asia.”
Carrascal Nickel Corporation received the Community Initiative Award, demonstrating how responsible mining can support education, healthcare and livelihoods. Its commitment places community wellbeing at the heart of industrial progress.
AGRIDOM earned the Green Innovation Award and ACES SME of the Year, connecting agricultural technology with rural opportunity. Through drones and practical skills development, it helps Filipino farmers embrace a more sustainable future.
Dr Caroline Marian Enriquez, University President of Our Lady of Fatima University, was recognised among Asia's Most Inspiring Executives. Her leadership combines educational innovation with a belief in learning as a pathway to better lives.
Professional Services, Inc. – The Medical City received the Community Initiative Award, championing compassionate healthcare that reaches beyond hospital walls to serve wider communities.
Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Shell Pilipinas Corporation and Northern Cement Corporation each earned the Sustainability Rising Star Award. Their recognition highlighted the responsibility shared by property developers, energy providers and manufacturers to build environmental care into business growth.
San Miguel Global Power received both the Green Initiative Award and Community Initiative Award, linking environmental stewardship with community support. Its dual recognition reinforced a message shared across the Philippine honourees: lasting progress is measured by the lives improved along the way.
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