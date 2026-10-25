Philippines' Day Two Honourees Champion Possibility At ACES Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Philippine entrepreneurs, executives and institutions brought ambition and purpose to the second day of the ACES Awards 2026, celebrating excellence across enterprise, education, technology and healthcare.
Their recognition reflected the spirit of“Beyond Business,” connecting commercial achievement with the responsibility to create opportunities and serve people well.
“The strength of Philippine leadership lies in its ability to turn ambition into opportunity for others,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards President.“These honourees remind us that vision matters most when it opens doors, inspires people and builds lasting value.”
Libro Espresso was recognised among Visionary Startups in Asia, celebrating the entrepreneurial imagination and determination that bring new businesses to life.
Bricolage Philippines Inc. (MR Philippines) earned Industry Champions of the Year and the Green Initiative Award, while Chief Executive Officer Roselle Marisol Belleza Andaya was named among Asia's Most Inspiring Executives. The three distinctions brought leadership, industry achievement and environmental responsibility into one story.
Universidad de Zamboanga received the Leading Educational Institutions in Asia recognition, highlighting education's enduring role in developing talent and expanding possibilities for future generations.
Asialink Finance Corporation was recognised among Asia's Most Influential Companies, celebrating its standing in a sector central to enterprise and economic opportunity.
David Honorio Lim III, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Calibr8 Systems, Inc., was honoured among Leading Technopreneurs in Asia, recognising the vision behind technology-led enterprise.
Natalie Co. Uy, President of University Pad Residences, and Brig. Gen. Michael L. Romero, Ph.D., CEO of Mikro-Tech Capital Inc., were each recognised among Outstanding Leaders in Asia, highlighting executive leadership across distinct industries.
iCare HMO received the Premier Healthcare Providers in Asia recognition, rounding out a Philippine contingent whose achievements linked business ambition with the needs and aspirations of the people they serve.
Their recognition reflected the spirit of“Beyond Business,” connecting commercial achievement with the responsibility to create opportunities and serve people well.
“The strength of Philippine leadership lies in its ability to turn ambition into opportunity for others,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards President.“These honourees remind us that vision matters most when it opens doors, inspires people and builds lasting value.”
Libro Espresso was recognised among Visionary Startups in Asia, celebrating the entrepreneurial imagination and determination that bring new businesses to life.
Bricolage Philippines Inc. (MR Philippines) earned Industry Champions of the Year and the Green Initiative Award, while Chief Executive Officer Roselle Marisol Belleza Andaya was named among Asia's Most Inspiring Executives. The three distinctions brought leadership, industry achievement and environmental responsibility into one story.
Universidad de Zamboanga received the Leading Educational Institutions in Asia recognition, highlighting education's enduring role in developing talent and expanding possibilities for future generations.
Asialink Finance Corporation was recognised among Asia's Most Influential Companies, celebrating its standing in a sector central to enterprise and economic opportunity.
David Honorio Lim III, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of Calibr8 Systems, Inc., was honoured among Leading Technopreneurs in Asia, recognising the vision behind technology-led enterprise.
Natalie Co. Uy, President of University Pad Residences, and Brig. Gen. Michael L. Romero, Ph.D., CEO of Mikro-Tech Capital Inc., were each recognised among Outstanding Leaders in Asia, highlighting executive leadership across distinct industries.
iCare HMO received the Premier Healthcare Providers in Asia recognition, rounding out a Philippine contingent whose achievements linked business ambition with the needs and aspirations of the people they serve.
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