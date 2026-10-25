Beyond The Trophy: ACES Awards Asks What It Really Takes To Build Excellence
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Behind every champion is someone who believed first, a message that resonated beyond the ballroom at this year's ACES Awards LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Amid the glamour of the ballroom, the pageantry of national flags and the gathering of Asia's business leaders, the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026 on 15 and 16 October offered more than a celebration of achievement.
It was a reminder that behind every success story lies a history of perseverance, people and belief.
Bringing together more than 500 business leaders, dignitaries, award recipients and guests from across Asia over two evenings, the ACES Awards 2026 blended the prestige of a regional awards celebration with a sense of nostalgia - reflecting on the journeys, relationships and defining moments that shape lasting excellence.
The first evening on 15 October set the tone, with 2026 SUKMA men's singles gold medallist Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib carrying the Malaysian flag.
The sporting narrative continued on the second night, when national men's singles badminton coach K. Yogendran carried the Jalur Gemilang into the ballroom, creating a fitting link between the achievements of today's champions and the people who help shape tomorrow's excellence.
A former national player and co-founder of New Vision Badminton Academy, Yogendranrepresented the often-unseen people behind sporting success: the coaches, mentors and supporters who nurture talent long before the spotlight arrives.
“Today we celebrate the champions. But the question is: who believed in them before anyone knew their names?” said Yogendran, reflecting on the years of commitment and support that often precede public recognition.
Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Council and Group CEO of MORS Group said the choice reflected a principle that resonates well beyond sport.
“We are very good at celebrating champions once the world knows their names. I think we should spend more time asking who believed in them before anyone knew their names,” she said.
The message gave the evening's celebration a deeper dimension.
Beyond the formalities, accolades and glamour, ACES sought to draw attention to the years of discipline, investment and quiet commitment that make excellence possible.
“Corporations understand investment. Sport asks us to apply the same thinking to human potential,” Shanggari said.
“One kind of support rewards excellence. Another helps make excellence possible.”
Founded by MORS Group, ACES is built around its Beyond Business philosophy - the belief that organisations should be judged not only by what they achieve, but also by what becomes stronger because they succeed.
As the two evenings drew to a close, ACES Awards 2026 left a message that extended beyond the ballroom: trophies may capture a moment, but the people, values and memories behind achievement are what give success its enduring meaning.
It was a reminder that behind every success story lies a history of perseverance, people and belief.
Bringing together more than 500 business leaders, dignitaries, award recipients and guests from across Asia over two evenings, the ACES Awards 2026 blended the prestige of a regional awards celebration with a sense of nostalgia - reflecting on the journeys, relationships and defining moments that shape lasting excellence.
The first evening on 15 October set the tone, with 2026 SUKMA men's singles gold medallist Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib carrying the Malaysian flag.
The sporting narrative continued on the second night, when national men's singles badminton coach K. Yogendran carried the Jalur Gemilang into the ballroom, creating a fitting link between the achievements of today's champions and the people who help shape tomorrow's excellence.
A former national player and co-founder of New Vision Badminton Academy, Yogendranrepresented the often-unseen people behind sporting success: the coaches, mentors and supporters who nurture talent long before the spotlight arrives.
“Today we celebrate the champions. But the question is: who believed in them before anyone knew their names?” said Yogendran, reflecting on the years of commitment and support that often precede public recognition.
Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Council and Group CEO of MORS Group said the choice reflected a principle that resonates well beyond sport.
“We are very good at celebrating champions once the world knows their names. I think we should spend more time asking who believed in them before anyone knew their names,” she said.
The message gave the evening's celebration a deeper dimension.
Beyond the formalities, accolades and glamour, ACES sought to draw attention to the years of discipline, investment and quiet commitment that make excellence possible.
“Corporations understand investment. Sport asks us to apply the same thinking to human potential,” Shanggari said.
“One kind of support rewards excellence. Another helps make excellence possible.”
Founded by MORS Group, ACES is built around its Beyond Business philosophy - the belief that organisations should be judged not only by what they achieve, but also by what becomes stronger because they succeed.
As the two evenings drew to a close, ACES Awards 2026 left a message that extended beyond the ballroom: trophies may capture a moment, but the people, values and memories behind achievement are what give success its enduring meaning.
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