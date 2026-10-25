Al Sadd Seek Crucial Win Against Al Qadsiah To Revive Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Sadd will be desperate to revive their AFC Champions League Elite campaign when they take on Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah on Monday, with the 2011 champions needing a victory to boost their hopes of reaching the round of 16.

Two consecutive defeats have left the Qatari side under pressure ahead of their third match in the continental competition. They will also be looking to end a six-match winless run against Saudi Arabian opposition, having lost five and drawn one while conceding 17 goals in the process.

Al Sadd coach Razvan Lucescu acknowledged the challenge posed by Al Qadsiah but insisted his team would fight for a positive result.

“I am happy to be here, and we have a tough match ahead of us against a strong team with quality players. This is our third match in the tournament, and we hope to achieve a positive result,” Lucescu said at the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Every match has its own circumstances and character, and we will work to achieve the best possible result. We must show a strong fighting spirit, perform at our best, demonstrate Al Sadd's character on the field and aim for victory,” the Romanian added.

Lucescu also highlighted the importance of the competition in helping players develop and prove their abilities, stressing that his squad must be prepared for the demands of a busy schedule.“The AFC Champions League is a great incentive for any player who wants to prove his abilities and develop, and we must be ready for this competition,” he said.

“The team must be ready, and the injured players have substitutes of the same level. With the demands of the competition, we need all players to be ready in order to continue our campaign and advance in the tournament.”

Al Sadd defender Tarek Salman echoed his coach's sentiments, stressing the need for concentration against an Al Qadsiah side he described as a good and improving team.

“We have an important match ahead of us against Al Qadsiah, a good and developing team, and we must be fully focused throughout the match,” Salman said.“We will work hard to win and collect our first three points in the tournament. We look forward to delivering a strong performance and achieving the result we want.”

Al Qadsiah, meanwhile, will be eager to maintain their unbeaten start and make the most of home advantage. Avoiding defeat would see them become only the third Saudi Arabian club to remain unbeaten in their opening three matches of the competition, but they will be targeting all three points after a strong start to the season.

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Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martinez speaks at a press conference ahead of his team's match against Saudi's Al Ahli.

Al Gharafa face holders Al Ahli

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa face a formidable challenge against defending champions Al Ahli of Saudi on Monday, with coach Pedro Martinez urging his side to build on their performances against Al Hilal and Esteghlal.

Martinez expects another fiercely contested encounter, similar to their previous match against Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, and believes his players can challenge the title holders.

“I expect the match against Al Ahli to be at the same level as the big matches that are full of strong competition, and to be similar to the previous match against Al Hilal,” Martinez said.

He acknowledged the quality of Al Ahli, who have won the continental title in the past two editions, but insisted Al Gharafa were focused on securing the points.“Al Ahli are a strong team and the title holders for the past two seasons, with distinguished players in their ranks, but we are fully focused and will fight to get the points,” he said.

Martinez added that Al Gharafa had performed well in their previous two matches against Al Hilal and Esteghlal but had been unable to turn those displays into victories.

“We performed well in the previous two matches against Al Hilal and Esteghlal, but luck was not on our side in winning. We know that small details make the difference in this type of match,” he said.

Al Gharafa forward Yacine Brahimi also stressed the team's determination to deliver a positive result and reward their supporters. Acknowledging the quality of the opposition, Brahimi said Al Gharafa also had players capable of making a difference.

Al Ahli are unbeaten in their last six AFC Champions League Elite meetings with Al Gharafa, winning and drawing three each, after losing their first two clashes and they have failed to score in just one of their eight encounters with the Qatari side.

They have to, however, be tight in defence after conceding in both their earlier matches - which included a last-gasp draw with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in their opening tie.

Al Sadd AFC Champions League Elite Al Qadsiah football