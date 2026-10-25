Al-Attiyah Clinches Record 21St Middle East Rally Title After Thrilling Victory At Cyprus Rally

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nasser al-Attiyah clinched a record-extending 21st Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) title after the Qatari ace won the Cyprus Rally for the 10th time in his career, beating Simos Galatariotis by just 4.63 seconds in a thrilling finish on Sunday.

The victory margin was the second-smallest in the history of the Cyprus Rally, which has been organised by the Cyprus Automobile Association since 1970. The narrowest margin was recorded in 2018, when Galatariotis beat Magalhaes by just 0.7 seconds.

Galatariotis and co-driver Antonios Ioannou, in a Skoda Fabia RS, headed into the final special stage with a 3.6-second lead after winning three consecutive stages to overturn a one-minute deficit to al-Attiyah and his Spanish navigator Candido Carrera.

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Qatar's Nasser al-Attiyah and Spanish navigator Candido Carrera won six special stages at Cyprus Rally.

Al-Attiyah had encountered problems in the first two stages of the afternoon and finished with their Skoda Fabia damaged. However, al-Attiyah mounted a dramatic fightback in the final stage, pushing hard without a spare tyre and finishing 8.7 seconds faster than his Cypriot rival to snatch victory. Galatariotis secured a place on the Cyprus Rally podium for the third time, his first since winning the event in 2018.

The 52nd Cyprus Rally was the fifth and final round of the 2026 FIA Middle East Rally Championship.

“Winning the Middle East title for the 21st time and the Cyprus Rally for the 10th time is a source of great pride and honour,” al-Attiyah said.“Winning the rally was not easy. I faced many difficulties until the final metres, but I never lost confidence in my ability to fight back and secure victory, with the help of my Spanish navigator, Candido Carrera, and all the team members.”

Al-Attiyah also expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from Qatar, saying it continued to motivate him to achieve success and raise the country's flag on the international stage. He added that his victories were the result of hard work and determination, and that he hoped to bring further honours to Qatari sport in future events.

Al-Attiyah and Carrera won six special stages, while Galatariotis and Ioannou claimed four. The rally covered 657.74km, including 183.92km across 12 gravel special stages. One special stage, the first scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled after spectators failed to comply with instructions from safety marshals.

Nasser al-Attiyah Middle East Rally Championship Cyprus Rally motorsport