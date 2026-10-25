Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Mofa Secretary-General Of Meets Turkish Ambassador

Mofa Secretary-General Of Meets Turkish Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-25 11:19:45

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi met Sunday with Turkiye's ambassador to Qatar Yakup Caymazoglu.

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the two nations and ways to strengthen and expand it, as well as a range of matters of mutual interest.

Yakup Caymazoglu Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN25102026000067011011ID1111864203


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search