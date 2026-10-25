Mofa Secretary-General Of Meets Turkish Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi met Sunday with Turkiye's ambassador to Qatar Yakup Caymazoglu.
During the meeting, they discussed co-operation between the two nations and ways to strengthen and expand it, as well as a range of matters of mutual interest.Yakup Caymazoglu Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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