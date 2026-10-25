Nusseibeh Pledges Iran Dialogue In UN Leadership Bid Arabian Post
“I commit to engaging with Iran, like all member states, to advance peace and stability,” Nusseibeh said in an interview, outlining an approach that would keep communication open even between governments with sharply conflicting interests.
Her remarks follow the UAE's formal nomination of the Minister of State on 21 October to succeed António Guterres, whose second term ends on 31 December. The United Nations has scheduled an interactive dialogue with Nusseibeh for 27 October, allowing member states to question her about her priorities and suitability for the position.
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