Delhi Records AQI Of 187 Yamuna White Foam Raises Pollution Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187 at 8 a.m. on Monday, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading indicated a slight improvement in the city's overall air quality, although several monitoring stations continued to report elevated pollution levels.

Data from various monitoring stations showed considerable differences in air quality across the city. Burari recorded an AQI of 128, followed by Badarpur at 125, Nangloi at 150, JNU at 157 and Mandir Marg at 165. Meanwhile, higher readings were reported at Jahangirpuri (251), R.K. Puram (233), CRRI Mathura Road (231), Punjabi Bagh (229), Narela (227), Mundka (226) and Vivek Vihar (240).

Other monitoring stations, including Uttam Nagar and Sirifort, recorded AQI levels of 215 each, while Dwarka Sector 8 registered 207. Readings at Patparganj and Sonia Vihar stood at 202 each, while Rohini recorded 200.

Alongside the air pollution concerns, Delhi-NCR is also witnessing the return of thick white foam on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, highlighting the continuing challenges associated with water pollution.

The city's air quality is being affected primarily by fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10. Monitoring stations have reported varying pollution levels, with some locations recording relatively lower readings while several others continued to experience deteriorating conditions.

Amid the worsening pollution situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to prevent further deterioration.

Under the first stage, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open-air eateries is prohibited. The operation of diesel generator sets is also restricted, except for essential and emergency requirements.

The reappearance of white foam near Kalindi Kunj has drawn attention to the river's persistent pollution problems. The development comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the government's initiatives to rejuvenate the Yamuna and described the inauguration of infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore as a joyful occasion for residents.