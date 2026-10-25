CTI Welcomes Kharge's Statement On Nov 1 Rally, Seeks Postponement To Protect Delhi Businesses

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Monday welcomed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on the proposed 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega-rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1, describing it as a ray of hope for the city's trading community.

The trade body has urged the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after Diwali, citing concerns over potential business losses during the crucial festive season.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to Kharge, asking him to consider the interests and livelihoods of lakhs of traders in Delhi as he decides the future course of action on the proposed rally. The organisation has suggested postponing the event by 10 days and holding it after Diwali to prevent further disruption to commercial activities during the peak festive period.

The Congress President made the statement following appeals and memoranda submitted by various trade organisations, which sought the postponement of the November 1 rally in view of the ongoing festive season. Kharge acknowledged that some traders had submitted a memorandum regarding the matter and clarified that a final decision on the next steps would be taken only after consultations with the Congress party and its allies in the opposition INDIA bloc.

Welcoming the statement, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said it had brought a "ray of hope" for Delhi's traders and welcomed Kharge's sensitive approach towards their concerns.

He urged the Congress President to take into account the impact that a large-scale rally could have on business activities, particularly at a time when markets are witnessing heightened commercial activity ahead of Diwali.

In its letter to Kharge, the CTI has requested that the issue be considered during his forthcoming meeting and that the rally be scheduled after the festival. The organisation stressed that a postponement of only 10 days could help safeguard the interests of traders, employees and their families who depend on the festive season for a substantial share of their annual earnings.

The CTI pointed out that Dhanteras, which falls on Friday, November 6, this year, is among the most significant days for traders and businesses across Delhi.

According to the trade body, commercial transactions worth approximately Rs 25,000 crore take place across various sectors in the capital on Dhanteras alone. The period leading up to Diwali on November 8 and extending through Bhai Dooj on November 10 and 11 is considered one of the busiest periods for the city's markets.

The organisation said any disruption to commercial activities during these days could have a serious impact on traders who depend on the festive rush to generate substantial business.

It emphasised that the proposed rally should be scheduled in a manner that does not affect the livelihoods of people associated with Delhi's wholesale and retail markets.

The CTI also highlighted the concentration of major commercial hubs around Ramlila Maidan, the proposed venue for the rally. Within a radius of approximately five kilometres of the ground are 20 major wholesale and retail markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Daryaganj, Kamala Market, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Azad Market, Dariba Jewellery Market, Kinari Bazar, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan and Jama Masjid.

According to the CTI, nearly three lakh traders operate in these markets, while the livelihoods of approximately 15 lakh people are linked to them when their family members and employees working in shops and commercial establishments are taken into account.

The trade body warned that any large-scale disruption in the area could affect not only business owners but also the numerous workers and families dependent on these markets.

The organisation further cautioned that a mega-rally expected to draw around 10 lakh people could have repercussions well beyond Ramlila Maidan, affecting markets in several parts of Delhi, restricting movement and causing apprehension among traders and customers, potentially resulting in a wider disruption of commercial activities across the capital.

The CTI referred to the protest held at Jantar Mantar on October 10, saying the incident had left lasting concerns among members of the business community.

According to the organisation, the protest created conditions resembling a lockdown in several parts of Delhi, with metro services suspended and roads sealed, affecting the movement of people and the functioning of markets.

The trade body said the disruption had already caused significant financial losses to businesses and that traders were concerned about the possibility of a similar situation during the peak Diwali shopping period. It estimated that business losses resulting from protests over the past 25 days had reached Rs 3,000 crore in October alone.

The CTI warned that if such disruptions continued until Diwali, the cumulative losses could exceed Rs 10,000 crore. It said the trading community was already dealing with the impact of earlier disruptions and could face further financial setbacks if large-scale protests were held during the busiest days of the festive season.

Emphasising the importance of protecting the interests of traders and their employees, the organisation said it did not want a repeat of the conditions witnessed during the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest.

The CTI reiterated its request to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to consider the concerns raised by the trading community and reschedule the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega-rally for a date after Diwali.

The organisation maintained that a short postponement would allow traders to conduct their seasonal business without disruption while enabling the rally to take place after the peak festive period.