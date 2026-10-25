Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Villagers In Firozabad District

Four Dead in Firozabad Road Accident

Four people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured after a speeding car ran over a group of villagers while they were heading to immerse Tesu-Jhenjhi in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. Speaking to reporters, Firozabad District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma stated that the vehicle involved has been seized, and the driver, along with the other occupants, has been taken into custody. "A road accident has occurred involving a car, resulting in four deaths and eight injuries. The victims were walking along the roadside in a group that included many women and children from a village when the accident took place. Arrangements are being made to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured. The vehicle involved has been seized, and the driver, along with the other occupants, has been taken into custody. A thorough investigation into the causes of the incident will be conducted. Furthermore, we are reaching out to the Chief Minister's Office to request financial assistance for the families of the deceased. Regarding the cause, while it is a matter for investigation, preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol; the full picture will emerge once the investigation is complete. Most importantly, this is a deeply tragic incident,” Santosh Kumar told reporters.

The district administration is currently coordinating specialised medical treatment for the injured survivors and is requesting the Chief Minister's Office to secure financial compensation for the families of the deceased.“The entire administration and the government stand with the bereaved families, and we are committed to providing all possible support, including medical care for the injured and other necessary follow-up actions," District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma said. Tesu-Jhenjhi is a traditional folk festival celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh like Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Etawah, Orai, and Jhansi.

Separate Road Fatality in Bulandshahr

In a separate incident, earlier in October, five passengers were killed after a van carrying eight people crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, an official said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, SDM of Dibai Ravikant Chaubey stated that the van was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon at the time of the accident. He noted that all the pilgrims belonged to Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura of Kasganj district. Chaubey added that following the crash, all the injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where five of them were declared dead. The remaining three victims were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment.

"An eco car carrying eight passengers was travelling from Aligarh towards Belon when it crashed into a roadside tree near Ratanpur village, under Narora police station. All the injured were taken to hospital, where five were declared dead. The remaining three were referred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment. All are from Delai Buzurg village in Sidhpura, Kasganj district," said Chaubey. (ANI)

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