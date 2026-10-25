PM Modi Extends Greetings To The Nation On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, saying that the sage's“invaluable messages for humanity will forever serve as guiding lights” for the people of the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said Maharishi Valmiki's teachings would continue to nurture the nation across generations and that his invaluable messages for humanity would forever serve as guiding lights for the people of the country.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. His noble thoughts have been the foundational elements of Indian culture and heritage, which will continue to nurture and flourish the nation in every era", he said. आप सभी को महर्षि वाल्मीकि जयंती की असीम शुभकामनाएं। उनके सद्विचार भारतीय संस्कृति और विरासत के मूल तत्व रहे हैं, जो हर युग में राष्ट्र को पुष्पित-पल्लवित करते रहेंगे। मानवता के लिए उनके अनमोल संदेश देशवासियों के लिए सदैव पथ-प्रदर्शक बने रहेंगे। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2026

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Honoring the Adi Kavi

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana. Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

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