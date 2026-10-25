Oksana Viriutina Turns Gel Into Stories Of Journey And Identity

MENAFN - USA Art News) Oksana Viriutina, a Ukrainian-born nail artist based in Sunnyvale, California, brought two original works to Beauty is Art, Paris Edition, an international exhibition of beauty art held at HD Contemporary Art Gallery in Paris in October 2026. Through sculptural forms and painstaking handwork, both pieces explore personal journeys and individuality, and both show how far a miniature medium can be pushed when craft serves an idea.

The Way Home draws on Japanese art and on a single image: a stork flying toward the setting sun. Bamboo, clouds and sharp silhouettes tell the story of a return home, a journey that can be difficult and even dangerous while still keeping its beauty. The composition is restrained in its palette and deliberate in its lines, closer to a print or a painted screen than to a typical nail design.

What makes the piece remarkable is how it was made. Every decorative element was sculpted by hand from gel, without the use of molds. Each stalk of bamboo, each cloud and each feather of the bird had to be shaped individually and set in place on a surface only a few centimeters wide. The result has a physical depth that a flat image cannot fully capture. The work also appeared on the cover of the June 2026 issue of Scratch, the British nail industry magazine.

Pixel 6247 takes a completely different route. It is a portrait of youth built from 6,247 gel dots, each one applied by hand. Inspired by Picasso's fragmented forms, the composition gathers thoughts, memories and emotions into a bright mosaic of identity. Up close, the viewer sees individual points of color. From a distance, they come together into a face. Each dot stands for a single experience that finds its meaning only within the larger picture, much as a person is shaped by many small moments rather than one defining event.

The title itself makes the method visible. By naming the exact number of dots, Viriutina invites viewers to think about time, patience and repetition, the quiet labor behind every finished piece.

Seen together, the two works form a pair. The Way Home looks outward, toward a journey and a destination. Pixel 6247 looks inward, toward the many fragments that make up a self. One relies on sculpted volume, the other on accumulated points of color. What connects them is the artist's conviction that technique is a means of telling a story, not the goal in itself.

That conviction is also why the gallery setting matters to her. In a salon, intricate work is often admired mainly for its difficulty. In an exhibition, it can be read for what it says. For visitors from outside the beauty industry, Paris offered a rare chance to see this kind of work with full attention: not on a hand in passing, but enlarged, framed and given the time any artwork deserves.

“For me, nail art is a way to give my stories tangible form,” Viriutina says.“I want viewers to look beyond the complexity of the craftsmanship and see something they can relate to. Participating in the exhibition allows me to share these stories with people beyond our profession.”