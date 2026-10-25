Doha Design District Presents Landmark Fashion Exhibition 'Designed To Last'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District (DDD), powered by Msheireb Properties, will present“Designed to Last”, an exhibition exploring longevity in fashion – shaped not only by how a piece is made, but by the meaning it carries.

The exhibition opens to the public on October 28 in the Doha Design District's main atrium at Msheireb Downtown Doha, and runs until November 5.

The exhibition brings to Doha the work of Moroccan designer Artsi Ifrah.

The exhibition is complemented by a visitor-engaging live activation and a public programme of talks, running from October 28 to November 3.

“'Designed to Last' invites our visitors to slow down and consider what makes something worth keeping,” said Doha Design District director Dana blade-->

“Artsi Ifrah's work demonstrates how fashion can carry memory, heritage and craftsmanship,” she said.“We are proud to offer Doha's creative community, and everyone who appreciates design, the opportunity to experience his work, hear from the people behind it and take part in the creative process.”

In an age of fast fashion and ever-changing trends, the exhibition asks why we value certain pieces and what makes them worth keeping.

Ifrah responds through thirteen one-of-a-kind Maison ARTC looks, created and styled by him, alongside a series of his photographic works.

Drawing on cultural heritage, craftsmanship and personal experience, his work brings cultural references and memories into the present, allowing them to acquire new meaning.

His guiding principle is that culture is not static:“We Move Culture. We Are Culture.”

Ifrah is the founder, chief executive and creative director of Maison ARTC, a Marrakech-based culture house that creates one-of-a-kind fashion pieces and photography that bridge Moroccan heritage with a modern artistic vision.

His work was recognised with the Fashion Trust Arabia Award in 2022 and has been exhibited internationally, including at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and 10 Corso Como in Milan.

The programme begins Tuesday evening with an invitation-only opening, during which Ifrah will give an artist talk at 8pm.

He will present his artistic approach, creative process and the philosophy behind his work.

Drawing on Maison ARTC's artistic practice, The Cutting Studio will bring its expertise to the exhibition through a live atelier featuring cultural embroidery and draping demonstrations, allowing participants to explore garment construction and professional fashion techniques.

Enrolment will be available upon registration.

During the exhibition, from October 28-29, 3pm to 8pm, the embroidery activation invites visitors to contribute a word or symbol in response to the question“What does culture mean to you?”, which will be embroidered into a collaborative artwork.

This participatory process explores embroidery as a medium for expressing identity, preserving meaning and connecting individual stories.

On October 28 at 4pm, Sada will host“The Stories We Wear”, a panel exploring how garments become carriers of memory, identity and personal narratives.

Ifrah will be joined by Dr Tara Desjardins, senior curator at Qatar Museums, and Innas Soufan, the founder of Arias The Label, to explore the topic.

On November 3 at 4pm, also at Sada,“Designed to Last: A Designer's Perspective” will bring together three Qatari designers: Abdulrahman al-Hamad, founder and creative director of The Project; Saadia Khabab, fashion designer and costume designer; and Samah Sulyman, fashion designer and founder of DENIM.

They will reflect on what“designed to last” means within their own practices.

The public is invited to register and attend. Visitors can also take home postcards featuring Ifrah's photography.

The exhibition will be open from October 28 to November 5 in the DDD main atrium at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The live draping sessions are free, but registration is required.

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