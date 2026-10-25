Experts Discuss Strengthening Global Trade Positions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Experts discussed ways to strengthen global trade positions by investing in alternative shipping routes, transport infrastructure, and digital connectivity during a panel discussion on the opening day of the World Trade Forum 2026, which began Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel Doha.

Participants at a high-level discussion on“Rebuilding global value chains for growth and stability” stressed that global trade had shown remarkable resilience despite successive crises, but warned that supply chains need greater investment, more predictable trade rules, and closer public-private co-operation to be more robust and less vulnerable to future shocks.

World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said global trade in goods and services reached a record $35tn last year, while goods trade grew by 3.5% in the first half of this year, nearly double the WTO's earlier forecast of 1.9% for the year.

She attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to the efforts of businesses and policymakers to keep goods moving despite disruptions caused by tariffs, unilateral trade measures and instability affecting key maritime routes.

“Trade is resilient. It is not robust. We have to go from resilience to robustness,” she said, calling for a shift from managing disruptions as they occur to building systems capable of withstanding future shocks.

“Businesses have increasingly relied on alternative pipelines, land bridges, air freight and different transport routes to maintain the flow of goods. However, these alternatives have raised costs for shipping, logistics, insurance and freight, while capacity constraints at ports, delays in unloading and customs clearance bottlenecks have added further pressure,” she explained.

Okonjo-Iweala said investment in alternative routes and infrastructure was essential, even if existing disruptions were eventually resolved. She called for greater investment in ports, shipping facilities, land bridges, alternative pipelines and berthing capacity.

She also urged reforms to WTO rules to help businesses trade under fair, open, and transparent multilateral arrangements, arguing that decision-making must speed up to keep pace with changes in the global economy.

“Despite mounting disruption, around 72% of global trade continues to take place under WTO rules. So we need to reform some of our rules in order to help business to trade on their fair, open, and transparent multilateral rules,” she noted.

John Denton, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce, said political fragmentation should not be confused with a breakdown in commercial connections between economies.

“Businesses are continuing to adapt and reorganise their supply chains, but uncertainty over trade policies, tariffs and contractual conditions is undermining investment and economic activity,” he said.

Citing a survey of about 135 chambers of commerce worldwide, Denton identified uncertainty as the biggest obstacle preventing businesses from moving beyond resilience towards stronger, sustained growth.

“Greater predictability in trade rules and policies would help companies make long-term decisions, expand operations and invest with more confidence,” he said.

Former CIA director and partner and chairman of KKR Global Institute, General David Petraeus, said the global economy has moved away from an era of relatively frictionless globalisation toward one marked by renewed great-power rivalry, rising trade barriers, and greater regionalisation.

“Supply chains that once relied on just-in-time logistics are increasingly shifting towards just-in-case models, requiring companies to maintain greater redundancy and alternative sources of supply,” he said.

Petraeus said Gulf countries are already investing in infrastructure and developing alternatives to vulnerable maritime chokepoints. He cited the increased use of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu and the UAE's Fujairah as examples of efforts to diversify transport routes and reduce dependence on contested waterways.

“Private investment would play a major role in strengthening the region's infrastructure, including energy generation, storage and transmission, data centres, semiconductor production and other foundations of the digital economy,” he highlighted.

Investors should look beyond conventional transport infrastructure and consider digital trade and technology-enabled connectivity, he said, noting that future trade corridors would depend as much on data flows as on physical infrastructure.

The session was moderated by Adrian Finighan, principal presenter, Al Jazeera English.

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