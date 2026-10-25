Jobs, Service Quality At Heart Of Sustainable Tourism Investment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is focusing on restoring tourism demand, protecting jobs, and extending investment benefits to local businesses as it strengthens Doha's position as an international destination, officials said Sunday.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment in Tourism session at the ninth World Investment Forum (WIF) in Doha, Qatar Tourism Chairman His Excellency Saad bin Ali al-Kharji said that recent regional challenges had made supporting tourism businesses and retaining skilled employees a priority.

“The biggest challenge was for me to keep business running and keep that employment,” he said, recalling the difficulties of supporting the private sector amid disruptions in the region since March.

HE al-Kharji said he was particularly concerned about businesses losing experienced staff during difficult periods, warning that dismissing trained employees could make recovery more challenging when demand returned.

“The last thing I want to see is that they will dismiss some employees or staff,” he said, stressing the importance of retaining skilled workers who would be needed to help the sector return to normal operations.

Qatar has responded by stepping up international promotional campaigns, strengthening partnerships with airlines and travel trade partners, and announcing the return of major events and new experiences to its tourism calendar.

“These are about restoring demand, strengthening the tourism sector's resilience, and generating sustained economic activity across the hospitality sector,” HE al-Kharji said.

The approach builds on investments made under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which expanded the country's infrastructure, hospitality capacity, transport networks and event-hosting capabilities.

However, UN Tourism secretary-general Shaikha al-Nuwais said the real measure of tourism investment should be what destinations and communities gain after projects are completed.

“World-class infrastructure can bring someone to a destination. But it's people who make them want to return,” she said, highlighting the importance of service delivery and recognition across the industry.

Al-Nuwais pointed to the role of Qatar Tourism's awards in recognising exceptional service, arguing that the visitor experience is central to encouraging repeat travel and building a destination's long-term competitiveness.

She also called for investment to connect with local economies, create opportunities for workers, and protect the natural and cultural assets tourism depends on.

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