PM Attends Opening Of World Investment Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Investment Forum 2026 got underway Sunday in the presence of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani at Sheraton Hotel. Hosted by Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) under the theme 'Investing in the Future', the 9th edition of the forum is being attended by over 5,000 participants, including heads of government, ministers, senior executives, leaders of international organisations, entrepreneurs, academics and experts, alongside 406 speakers.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed, said that Qatar has chosen openness, flexibility and partnership as a crystal-clear approach to navigating the transformation of the global economy, pointing out that Qatar has invested over decades in human capital, infrastructure, institutions, technology, and innovation, and in building partnerships based on mutual benefit and shared interests.

The minister said:“The global economy is witnessing profound transformations due to geopolitical tensions, disruptions in supply chains, accelerated technological developments, artificial intelligence, and the transition toward a more sustainable economy. All of these are factors reshaping the landscape of global trade and investment.”

“To face these transformations and the associated uncertainty, Qatar has chosen a clear approach: openness, flexibility, and partnership. As an experienced nation, we in Qatar believe that trade and investment are not two separate paths, but rather two complementary engines for economic growth and diversification,” explained the minister.

“From this standpoint, and through our National Strategy for External Trade, we are working to enhance the security and sustainability of supply chains and the resilience of our imports, open new markets for our goods and services, diversify our economic partnerships, and strengthen our integration with global markets,” he continued.

Pedro Manuel Moreno, acting secretary-general of UNCTAD, said the world has entered a new age of investment, the age of strategy. He said:“We are seeing profound changes that demand our attention. For decades, capital followed costs and efficiency. Countries competed on price. And many developing economies built their first industries that way. That era produced real gains.”

Moreno noted that those assumptions no longer hold and the market's hand is no longer so invisible.“Governments in every region now use subsidies, investment screening and trade policy to secure the industries they consider critical, like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals.

“According to our data, these sectors now draw nearly half of all new greenfield investments worldwide, up from one-sixth just five years ago. We are saying, actually, that markets are no longer discovered; they are designed. We have entered a new age of investment -- the age of strategy,” he explained.

In a message read out at the opening session on his behalf, Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, said that in a year of profound global challenge, the theme, 'Investing in the Future', affirms a critical truth, investment is an expression of confidence that tomorrow can be better than today.

He highlighted:“Your theme is also a call to action. Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, advanced technologies and critical mineral sectors account for almost half of new global greenfield investment. These sectors are expected to reshape economies and global production, creating significant opportunities to drive sustainable development.”

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general, UN Trade and Development, UNCTAD (on special leave), said investment is one of the most consequential acts in international life.

“To invest is to trust that a contract will be honoured across a border, to believe that another country's workforce, another country's institutions, another country's future are worth building alongside your own. One of the central paradoxes of today is that the world is producing record levels of investment alongside record levels of distrust. That a boom of capital expenditure is coinciding with a proliferation of risk,” said Grynspan.

The three-day forum agenda includes 108 sessions and high-level dialogues across eight main tracks, covering investment in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, investment policies, sustainable finance and business, tourism and culture, climate and the environment, investment promotion, and special economic zones.

World Investment Forum 2026 UNCTAD Ministry of Commerce and Industry