Qatar Building Digital Economy Based On Knowledge, Innovation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed al-Mannai has said that Qatar is moving forward with building a digital economy rooted in knowledge and innovation. This is being achieved through investments in digital infrastructure, the development of national talent, the promotion of artificial intelligence adoption, and the establishment of trust and responsible governance, all of which support the realisation of the goals set out in the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.

This came during his remarks at the opening of the session titled 'Investing in AI for an Inclusive Digital Future' held as part of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by Qatar in partnership with UNCTAD from Oct 25-27 under the theme 'Investing in the Future'. He commended the partnership with UNCTAD and underscored the importance of directing investments toward future technologies to foster sustainable development and shared prosperity.

HE the Minister pointed out that AI has become one of the key factors influencing the direction of global capital, in light of the rapid growth of investments in digital infrastructure and data centres. He noted that the primary challenge facing governments is to transform these investments into sustainable national capabilities, economic opportunities, and services that contribute to improving the quality of people's lives.

He indicated that Qatar is adopting an integrated approach to strengthen its position in the digital economy, anchored by four key pillars. The first of these is investment in sovereign, scalable digital infrastructure. In this context, he pointed to the $20bn partnership announced between "Qai" and Brookfield to develop comprehensive AI infrastructure, which will enhance high-performance computing capabilities in the region. He added that the second pillar focuses on investing in people and developing digital skills. Qatar aims to provide over 50,000 training opportunities in digital fields and artificial intelligence by 2030, thereby helping to prepare national talent for the requirements of the future economy.

HE al-Mannai underscored that the third pillar focuses on accelerating the adoption of technology and entrepreneurship by developing AI use cases within the government sector, and by supporting both established companies and startups in this field through an incentive package valued at QR6bn, thereby fostering innovation and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Regarding the fourth pillar, HE the Minister emphasised the importance of building trust through the responsible governance of AI. He noted that, during the Global Dialogue on AI Governance held by the United Nations in July, Qatar stressed that human rights and meaningful human oversight must remain at the core of the development and use of these technologies.

He also pointed to Qatar's support for the development of AI governance frameworks that account for global linguistic and cultural diversity, including the Arabic language, to ensure that various societies can benefit from modern technologies in a fair and inclusive manner.

HE the Minister concluded his remarks by emphasising that the future of AI will be built upon international partnerships and collaboration among governments, investors, and innovators. He underscored Qatar's readiness to continue its role as a bridge for co-operation between various regions, and to transform current investments into sustainable opportunities that contribute to development and prosperity for all.

digital economy digital infrastructure UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2026