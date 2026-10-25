French PM Lecornu To Meet Student Leaders Monday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and the country's two education ministers will meet with student leaders on Monday before addressing journalists, the prime minister's office announced in Paris on Sunday.

Sunday's announcement came after another weekend of protests over the state of the country's high schools and the cost of living, with pressure mounting on the government to deliver promised reforms to the education system.

National Education Minister Edouard Geffray and Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste will join Lecornu for talks with student leaders Monday at Matignon, the prime minister's office in Paris.

Following that meeting, Geffray and Baptiste will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon.