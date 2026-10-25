Bus Accident In Barcelona Leaves At Least 20 Seriously Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: A bus accident in Spain's province of Barcelona left at least 20 people severely injured on Sunday, said Catalonia's Medical Emergency System (SEM).

The accident occurred on the BV-5114 road in the municipality of Fogars de Montclus, where a bus reportedly plunged down an embankment.

The SEM, in a post on social media platform X, said emergency personnel had assessed at least 41 people, 20 of whom were believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The SEM said it had deployed 15 ambulances, two medical helicopters and three joint emergency teams involving medical personnel and firefighters.

The cause of the accident and the exact number of casualties have yet to be confirmed.