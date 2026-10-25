Amir Issues Decision Regulating The Conclusion Of Treaties And International Agreements

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has issued Amiri Decision No. (39) of 2026 regulating the conclusion of treaties and international agreements, effective January 2027.

According to the Council of Ministers Secretariat General, the Amiri decision sets out the executive procedures for Law No. (17) of 2026 on treaties and international agreements.

It aims to define signature and accession procedures, assign roles and responsibilities, and strengthen monitoring of concluded agreements, thereby enhancing the State's regional and international standing