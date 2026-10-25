Commemorating The First Anniversary Of The Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

One year ago today, President Donald J. Trump brought Cambodia and Thailand together to sign the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, a landmark diplomatic achievement made possible by his decisive leadership and commitment to peace. The Accords demonstrated the power of American diplomacy to resolve conflict and laid the foundation for peace between Cambodia and Thailand. The United States continues to work with both sides to support implementation of the agreement and help make the promise of lasting peace a reality for the people of both nations.