Two Dead As Building Slabs Collapse In Delhi's Harsh Vihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Two people died after slabs of a building collapsed at Milan Garden in the Harsh Vihar area of Northeast Delhi, officials said.

The victims, who were trapped under the debris, were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 6.40 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a new floor was being constructed above an old house. During the construction work, a portion of the existing roof gave way, causing the newly laid slab above it to collapse as well, trapping two people under the rubble.

Following the incident, teams from the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Civil Defence also joined the operation.

Heavy equipment, including a JCB machine, was deployed to clear the debris and facilitate the search and rescue efforts. The two trapped individuals were eventually pulled out and taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood also visited the site to assess the situation and take stock of the rescue operations.

The rescue teams continued their efforts through the night as authorities worked to clear the remaining debris and ascertain the circumstances that led to the collapse.

Further details regarding the victims and the circumstances surrounding the collapse are awaited.

Earlier in October, a portion of a multi-storied building collapsed in north Delhi's Seemapuri area, with many feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service had sent two fire vehicles to the spot.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said: "A multi-storey building has collapsed in Seemapuri and rescue teams are working at the site."

Traffic was also affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.