Shilpa Rao's Husband Ritesh Krishnan Says 'He Felt Angry, Helpless, Hurt Seeing Her Face Disrespect': Will Never Forget

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shilpa Rao's husband, Ritesh Krishnan, has come out in support of his wife after the incident at the public humiliation she faced at a Mumbai concert.

He expressed his emotions and said he felt angry, disappointed and helpless watching his wife being treated with disrespect.

Taking to his social media account, Ritesh shared a note expressing his disappointment over the incident and wrote,“I felt angry. I felt disappointed. I felt helpless!! And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this.”

He added,“People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans means to her And to stand there last night, watching my wife being treated with such disrespect, was something I will never forget! BMP, your PR team is working overtime to convince Mumbai it did not see what it saw. Cute!”

He further wrote,“And above all, denying a fellow artist just two minutes to say goodbye to her audience was selfish, petty, shameless and utterly classless!! To everyone who stood by her, THANK YOU.”

Lauding his wife, he wrote,“Shilpa, I am incredibly proud of you my love. Mumbai, we will be back. Your love deserves a beautiful ending. And we owe you that.”

For the uninitiated, the incident took place during the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24.

Shilpa was performing when her microphone and stage lights were reportedly switched off before she could properly conclude her set. As she attempted to address the audience and thank her fans, another performer, Kutle Khan, began his set.

The incident sparked criticism on social media, with fans expressing utter disappointment over the way the singer's performance was brought to an abrupt end.

Shilpa had also taken to her social media account to express her disappointment over the incident. Sharing a note addressed to Mumbai, she wrote,“Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa”

The singer is considered to be Bollywood's one of the finest singers. She has delivered popular Bollywood songs such as, 'Tose Naina', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Ishq Shava', 'Malang', 'Ghungroo', 'Besharam Rang', 'Chaleya' and 'Sajni'.

She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for 'Chaleya' from the film 'Jawan', which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

–IANS

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