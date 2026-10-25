Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall To Ease What Bengaluru, Other Districts Can Expect

Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka Weather Forecast: Rainfall is likely to ease across several districts by the end of October. Bengaluru and parts of south interior Karnataka may see scattered showers

Karnataka Weather Forecast: Rain activity is expected to gradually weaken across several parts of Karnataka towards the end of October. While most coastal, Malnad and north interior districts are likely to experience dry weather, Bengaluru and some parts of south interior Karnataka may receive light to moderate showers, particularly during the evening and night.

According to the forecast cited in the report, rainfall could return to a few districts in early November. Meanwhile, a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is being closely watched for its potential impact on neighbouring states and weather conditions across southern India.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease across much of Karnataka in the coming days, although isolated showers cannot be ruled out in some areas.

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi may experience a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies. Parts of Sullia and Subrahmanya could receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening. Uttara Kannada is likely to see predominantly dry weather over the next few days.

Malnad region: Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and areas around Sakleshpur may witness partly sunny and cloudy conditions. Although isolated evening showers are possible, rainfall activity is expected to weaken across much of the region towards the end of October. Some areas could see a fresh spell of light rain in early November.

North interior Karnataka: Districts such as Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir are likely to experience predominantly dry weather. However, light showers may occur in isolated areas during the final days of October.

Bengaluru and several neighbouring districts may continue to experience intermittent rainfall even as overall rain activity declines across the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast cited in the report, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Kolar may receive light to moderate rainfall between October 25 and 27.

Parts of southern Mysuru district and several areas of Chamarajanagar could also experience scattered showers. Rain is possible during the evening or night in areas around the Tamil Nadu border, including parts of Ramanagara, Bengaluru and Kolar districts.

From October 28 onwards, rainfall is expected to decrease in several areas, with dry weather likely to prevail. However, isolated districts could receive light showers again on November 1.

A developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal could influence rainfall patterns across parts of southern India in the coming days.

The source report indicates that the system could intensify into a cyclonic storm around October 26 and potentially strengthen further by October 27. It also suggests that the system may approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh could experience heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of this system. However, the extent of its impact on Karnataka will depend on how the system develops and moves. The latest official weather bulletins will be crucial in determining whether it triggers additional rainfall in the state.

For now, most Karnataka districts are likely to see a gradual reduction in rainfall towards the end of October. Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka may continue to receive scattered showers, while coastal, Malnad and north interior areas are expected to remain largely dry.

Whether rainfall picks up again in early November remains uncertain and will depend on subsequent weather developments and updated IMD forecasts.