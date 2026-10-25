9 Things Drive-Thru Workers Wish Customers Would Stop Doing

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A driver looks over options at an illuminated drive-thru menu board. Keeping payment organized before pulling up to the window ensures a smoother experience for both drivers and restaurant staff. Pexels.

Payment is a routine part of the transaction, but searching through a purse, looking for a card, or trying to load a payment app after reaching the window can slow service. Employees may be waiting to complete the transaction before handing over the order or moving on to the next customer. During a rush, even small delays can add up when every car requires an extra minute or two.

Have your preferred payment method ready as you approach the window, whether you are using a card, cash, or contactless payment. If you are paying with cash, knowing whether you have a large bill can also help you prepare for change. There is no need to rush or feel embarrassed if you have to retrieve something, but getting organized beforehand makes the exchange easier. It also gives the employee more time to focus on making sure you receive the correct order.

7. Taking a Phone Call While Ordering

Trying to place a drive-thru order while talking on the phone can make communication unnecessarily difficult. Customers may miss questions, forget what they requested, or expect employees to wait while they finish a conversation. Workers then have to repeat information or guess what the customer meant, increasing the chance of mistakes. The distraction can also make it harder for drivers to pay attention to the line and surrounding traffic.

Finish the call or put the phone conversation on hold before reaching the speaker. If you need your phone to use a mobile ordering app or digital payment, have the relevant screen ready before you get to the window. This is especially helpful when an order includes several items or customizations. Giving the employee your attention for a brief interaction can save time and reduce confusion.

8. Blaming the Employee for Something They Cannot Control

A long wait, a sold-out menu item, or a kitchen delay can be frustrating when you are hungry and trying to get somewhere. But the employee at the speaker or pickup window may not control staffing levels, food preparation times, inventory, or the restaurant's ordering system. Taking frustration out on the person delivering the information does not make the food arrive faster. It can also make an already demanding shift harder for someone who is trying to help.

If something goes wrong, explain the issue calmly and give the employee a chance to offer a solution. Ask whether an alternative item is available or whether there is an updated estimate for your order. If you need to make a complaint about a policy or repeated service problem, the restaurant's manager or customer service team may be better positioned to address it. You can expect accurate service without treating the person helping you as though they personally caused every delay.

9. Driving Away Before Checking the Order

Fast-food workers know that mistakes happen, especially when the restaurant is busy, and several orders contain similar items. However, discovering that a drink, side, or entire meal is missing after driving away can mean another trip through the line or a call to the restaurant. It is often easier to catch an obvious mistake while the order is still at the window, when employees can address it immediately.

Take a moment to check the receipt and confirm that the number of bags, drinks, and major items matches your order. You do not need to unpack every sandwich or inspect every ingredient in the drive-thru lane, but checking the basics can prevent an unnecessary return. If something is missing, mention it politely before leaving. And if you discover a problem later, contact the restaurant calmly so staff can explain the available options.

A Little Courtesy Makes the Drive-Thru Better for Everyone

Drive-thru employees are often balancing speed, accuracy, customer requests, and pressure from a growing line of cars. Customers cannot control every delay, and employees cannot guarantee that every order will be perfect. But being ready to order, communicating clearly, listening to instructions, and staying respectful can prevent many avoidable problems. These habits also make it easier for workers to correct genuine mistakes when they occur.

The next time you pull into a drive-thru, think about the interaction from both sides of the window. You are trying to get your food and get on with your day, while the employee is trying to serve you and everyone behind you. A little patience does not require accepting poor service, and asking for a correction is perfectly reasonable. The goal is simply to make a quick meal stop less stressful for everyone involved.

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