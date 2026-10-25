SPCX, SMCI, NOK, TSLA, NFLX: Why Retail Traders Couldn't Take Their Eyes Off These Stocks Last Week



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company has secured $40 billion in financing to buy AI chips.

Nokia reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with operating profit rising 35%. Tesla stock rose nearly 5% for the week as merger speculation with SpaceX attracted investor attention.

AI ambitions, merger speculation and shifting growth outlooks drove last week's tech headlines, as SpaceX (SPCX) ramped up chip spending, Nokia Oyj (NOK) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) benefitted from AI demand, Tesla's SpaceX merger interest intensified, and Netflix (NFLX) battled fading viewer engagement.

SpaceX Pursues $40B Funding

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company secured a $40 billion financing arrangement to buy advanced AI chips, citing the enormous cost of expanding computing infrastructure. In an X post, that the funding would primarily cover graphics processing units (GPUs).

Musk pointed to the company's investment-grade credit ratings and revenue from Starlink and rocket launches as factors supporting its ability to borrow. SpaceX reported third-quarter revenue of $14.58 billion, up 161% year-on-year. Revenue from its AI business surged nearly tenfold to $7.56 billion. Musk has also set an ambitious outlook, aiming for SpaceX to bring in $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030.

SpaceX stock has gained 1% over the week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Nokia's AI And Cloud Demand Boost Q3 Earnings

Nokia delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings as demand from AI and cloud customers lifted data center networking sales. Operating profit jumped 35%, and the company kept its 2026 profit forecast unchanged.

Despite the upbeat results, Nokia stock plunged over 10% in the week as investors worried it may struggle to turn strong AI orders into sales because of supply shortages, high costs, and reliance on major cloud companies. Rosenblatt lowered its price target on Nokia to $14 from $15 but maintained a 'Buy' rating, citing the stock's post-earnings sell-off was excessive. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Super Micro's Robust Revenue Outlook Raises Sentiment

Super Micro Computer stock gained 4% this week after the company expected Q1 revenue between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion, above the $15 billion consensus estimate, according to Fiscal. Strong preliminary results reflect rising demand for its AI servers, which use Nvidia chips widely used in modern AI data centers.

Super Micro is also working with Nokia and Nvidia to bring AI computing to 5G networks and prepare them for 6G. The company introduced a new server rack powered by Nvidia's Vera CPUs for AI systems that can plan and perform tasks with limited human help. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

Tesla Gains Over SpaceX Merger Speculation

Tesla stock rose nearly 5% over the week as the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings. However, Tesla's capital expenditures rose 110% to $4.7 billion as it leans toward AI and robotics. Investors took note when Musk said merging SpaceX and Tesla would be a good idea. Both companies have formed independent committees to study the proposal, but a deal is not certain.

BNP Paribas upgraded Tesla to 'Neutral' from 'Underperform' and raised its price target to $420 from $266. The analyst said Tesla's AI progress has been slow, and its heavy spending has increased investment risks. However, the possibility of SpaceX buying Tesla has become a major factor in the firm's valuation outlook.

Declining Viewer Engagement Raises Concerns For Netflix

Netflix stock tumbled 6% during the week as the streaming giant faces slower revenue growth amid rising competition and as it works to attract more viewers and expand its advertising business. Netflix's Q3 Revenue reached $12.9 billion, in line with expectations, but the company gave a weaker Q4 sales outlook.

According to a Bloomberg report, Netflix users are opening the app less often and watching less content, raising concerns about declining viewer interest. Cancellations remain low, but advertising sales are weaker than expected. The company is spending more on shows and movies and adding live sports and podcasts to attract and keep viewers. However, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

So far this year, while SPCX, TSLA, and NFLX stocks have declined between 8% and 29%, SMCI and NOK stocks have gained 12% and 25%, respectively.

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