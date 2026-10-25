Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab To Form Today Red, Orange Alerts Issued

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is bracing for another spell of heavy rain as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Arnab. The IMD has forecast very heavy rain in three districts and heavy showers

Tamil Nadu continued to experience widespread rainfall as the northeast monsoon gained strength, with several districts witnessing heavy showers on Sunday. Theni recorded intense rainfall in and around Allinagaram, Annanji, Vadapudupatti and Aranmanai Pudur, bringing cooler conditions to the region.

Heavy rain also affected parts of Kanniyakumari district, including Kaliakkavilai, Kuzhithurai, Marthandam, Arumanai, Kulasekaram and Thuckalay. The downpour made travel difficult for motorists.

In Tiruvannamalai, intermittent drizzle continued through the night. Despite the rain, devotees visited the Annamalaiyar Temple and performed the traditional Girivalam on the occasion of the Aippasi Pournami, carrying umbrellas and wearing raincoats.

Palani witnessed light showers from the morning, followed by intense rainfall at night. The downpour damaged house walls along the Palani–Old Dharapuram Road. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted on the Kodaikanal ghat road after a luxury bus got stuck, while landslides were reported at several points along the main hill road near Vathalagundu.

Heavy rainfall also affected several parts of Madurai district, including Alanganallur, Palamedu and Sholavandan. Roads in Sholavandan were inundated, disrupting normal movement.

Puducherry experienced nearly two hours of intense rain, leaving low-lying roads and residential areas flooded. Authorities used motor pumps to drain the accumulated water from affected roads, following which conditions gradually returned to normal.

The latest spell of rain highlights the impact of the active northeast monsoon across southern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas. With a weather system strengthening over the Bay of Bengal, more districts are likely to receive substantial rainfall over the coming hours.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Arnab, according to the weather forecast provided in the source report. The developing system is likely to bring another spell of intense rainfall to Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in three districts today, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The districts under the rainfall warning are:

- Very heavy rain alert: Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

- Heavy rain alert: Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu may experience moderate rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by strong winds.

Residents in the districts expecting intense rainfall should remain cautious, particularly in low-lying areas and along roads vulnerable to waterlogging or landslides. Commuters should also monitor local weather updates before travelling.