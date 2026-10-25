Uttarakhand Police Arrests Actress Urmila Sanawar In Defamation Case

Actress Urmila Sanawar Arrested

Uttarakhand Police arrested actress Urmila Sanawar from her residence in Govindnagar, under the Sadar Bazar area of Saharanpur, on Sunday, ahead of her anticipated appearance before a CBI court in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. According to Uttarakhand Police, a case was registered at Ranipur Kotwali police station in Haridwar on the night of October 24, following a written complaint by Deepika Rathore, daughter of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore. The complaint alleged that obscene, objectionable and defamatory remarks were made against her and her family on social media with the intention of damaging their social reputation.

Connection to Ankita Bhandari Case

Sanawar has been in the spotlight over a purported audio clip and references to an alleged“VIP” in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. She was reportedly scheduled to appear before the CBI court to record her consent or refusal for a narco test. Her arrest a day before the anticipated court appearance has drawn attention amid the ongoing developments in the case.

CBI Investigation and Narco Test

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) served a formal notice to actress Sanawar at her residence in Saharanpur to appear for a narco-analysis test in an ongoing investigation into a viral audio clip linked to the high-profile murder case of Ankita Bhandari. According to Sanawar, a CBI team arrived at her home on Wednesday after a preliminary four-hour questioning session held on October 18. "The CBI questioned me on the 18th. Today, I received a call from a CBI officer asking if I was at home. Upon arriving at my residence, they served me a notice for a narco-analysis test and asked me to appear before them the day after tomorrow at 10:30 AM. This notice is related to the audio clip that went viral in the Ankita Bhandari murder case," Sanawar told ANI.

The official notice served to Sanawar directs her to appear on October 23, 2026, to ascertain her voluntary consent for narcotics examinations. This comes amid the row over the alleged involvement of a "VIP" in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, which has escalated following the appointment of former BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim. Earlier in the month, a four-member CBI team had reached actress Sanawar's residence in Saharanpur in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The row is linked to the September 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

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