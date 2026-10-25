Delhi Air Quality Stays Moderate As Toxic Foam Reappears On Yamuna

Delhi Air Quality Status

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 164 at 7 am on Monday, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), indicating a marginal improvement in air quality. As per the monitoring station data, 55 of the 60 air quality monitoring stations across the national capital were reporting, with PM2.5 identified as the lead pollutant at 30 stations.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI among the monitoring stations at 246, followed by Vivek Vihar at 235, CRRI Mathura Road at 231, Punjabi Bagh at 225 and R K Puram at 223. All five stations were categorised as 'Poor'. PM2.5 was the lead pollutant at Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and R K Puram, while PM10 was the lead pollutant at CRRI Mathura Road.

Environmental Challenges in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and air quality across the region slipping into the 'unhealthy' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 168 on Sunday. PM2.5 and PM10 continue to be the dominant pollutants. Monitoring stations across the city showed local variations, with readings as low as around 110 at PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri, while several other stations recorded levels between 118 and over 180.

Government Response and River Pollution

The deterioration had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to curb air pollution. Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes.

Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges in the river. The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents. (ANI)

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