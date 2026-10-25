Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 26: Check Precious Metals Prices In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Monday, October 26, as rising international crude oil prices fuelled inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of a possible US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. Investors are monitoring global economic developments to assess the outlook for precious metals. Gold prices declined during the previous trading session on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver recorded a sharper fall. The weakness extended into international markets, with both precious metals trading lower during early Monday trading. According to the latest market data, international gold prices fell amid concerns that persistent inflation could prompt the US Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates. Since gold does not generate interest income, higher interest rates can reduce its appeal relative to interest-bearing investments. Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,30,176 Rs 1,42,010 Rs 1,95,900 Mumbai Rs 1,30,396 Rs 1,42,250 Rs 1,96,240 Kolkata Rs 1,30,231 Rs 1,42,070 Rs 1,95,980 Chennai Rs 1,30,781 Rs 1,42,670 Rs 1,96,810 Bengaluru Rs 1,30,506 Rs 1,42,370 Rs 1,96,400 Hyderabad Rs 1,30,607 Rs 1,42,480 Rs 1,96,550

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

Crude oil prices have emerged as a key factor influencing precious metal markets. Higher oil prices can increase inflationary pressures, potentially prompting central banks to maintain restrictive monetary policies for longer.

On October 23, gold futures on the MCX declined during the session, while silver recorded a steeper drop. International trading on Monday also showed both metals under pressure, reflecting uncertainty about inflation and US monetary policy.

What Should Buyers Know?

Gold and silver prices can fluctuate with international bullion trends, currency movements, interest-rate expectations and investor sentiment. Domestic prices may also vary depending on location, taxes and other market factors.

Consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should verify the latest rates with local dealers before buying. Jewellery bills may include making charges and applicable taxes in addition to the quoted metal prices.

Investors will continue to monitor crude oil prices, inflation data and signals from the US Federal Reserve for clues about the next movement in precious metal prices.