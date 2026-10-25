Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 26: Check Precious Metals Prices In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,30,176
|Rs 1,42,010
|Rs 1,95,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,30,396
|Rs 1,42,250
|Rs 1,96,240
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,30,231
|Rs 1,42,070
|Rs 1,95,980
|Chennai
|Rs 1,30,781
|Rs 1,42,670
|Rs 1,96,810
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,30,506
|Rs 1,42,370
|Rs 1,96,400
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,30,607
|Rs 1,42,480
|Rs 1,96,550
Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?
Crude oil prices have emerged as a key factor influencing precious metal markets. Higher oil prices can increase inflationary pressures, potentially prompting central banks to maintain restrictive monetary policies for longer.
On October 23, gold futures on the MCX declined during the session, while silver recorded a steeper drop. International trading on Monday also showed both metals under pressure, reflecting uncertainty about inflation and US monetary policy.
What Should Buyers Know?
Gold and silver prices can fluctuate with international bullion trends, currency movements, interest-rate expectations and investor sentiment. Domestic prices may also vary depending on location, taxes and other market factors.
Consumers planning to purchase jewellery, coins or bullion should verify the latest rates with local dealers before buying. Jewellery bills may include making charges and applicable taxes in addition to the quoted metal prices.
Investors will continue to monitor crude oil prices, inflation data and signals from the US Federal Reserve for clues about the next movement in precious metal prices.
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