Iran, Turkmenistan Prepare To Increase Cross-Border Truck Traffic

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Turkmenistan have agreed to prepare measures to increase the number of trucks crossing the Sarakhs border checkpoint to 700 per day, with each country expected to handle at least 350 trucks.

According to Iran's Customs Administration, a meeting involving customs officials from both countries was held on October 19 at the Sarakhs checkpoint. Participants included Foroud Asgari, Iran's deputy minister of economic affairs and finance and head of the Customs Administration, and Maksat Khudaikuliyev, head of Turkmenistan's State Customs Service.

The talks focused on increasing road and rail freight volumes between the two countries, simplifying customs procedures, and expanding trade cooperation. The proposed increase in truck traffic will be examined by experts, with preparations to be made for its implementation.

The measures are intended to implement a recent directive by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to improve border-crossing operations and prevent cargo from remaining stranded at the border.

The officials also discussed expanding rail freight capacity at Sarakhs. The sides agreed to strengthen railway infrastructure, better align the capacities of their respective networks, develop Turkmenistan's railway infrastructure in line with Iran's facilities, and simplify rail freight operations.

They also addressed delays in the movement and return of freight wagons across the border. Discussions focused on resolving long waiting times for wagons on the Turkmen side and delays involving returning wagons at railway stations. The sides agreed to work toward ensuring the timely return of wagons, accelerating cargo transportation, reducing waiting times, and improving the efficiency of rail freight operations.

The meeting also covered plans to upgrade border infrastructure at the Lotfabad checkpoint and facilitate vehicle movements. Proposals included increasing the number of truck entry and exit gates and expanding the capacity of the Turkmen border service's inspection facilities.

Asgari described the meetings as the beginning of more effective customs cooperation, saying they would help further facilitate trade between the two countries.

He said Iran was ready to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries to develop transit routes and improve customs and trade procedures. He also emphasized the importance of digitizing customs processes and noted Turkmenistan's strategic geographical position.

According to Asgari, stronger customs cooperation could increase bilateral trade and boost both countries' share of freight traffic passing through their territories. He said cooperation could help establish Sarakhs as a model border checkpoint for customs procedures, citing its cargo-handling equipment, warehousing capacity, and free trade zone as assets that could support trade growth.

Asgari added that Iran and Turkmenistan could increase the number of trucks and railway wagons crossing the border. Extending daily operating hours until the last truck has crossed is among the measures under consideration, he said, adding that closer cooperation could help both countries make better use of their railway capacity.

Khudaikuliyev said trade between the two countries was growing and that their customs services were expanding cooperation.

He noted that meetings at the border helped officials review operations and identify ways to speed up procedures. He expressed hope that the implementation of bilateral agreements would be reviewed within an appropriate timeframe and said continued meetings were useful for facilitating truck crossings.

Khudaikuliyev added that installing digital equipment and simplifying foreign trade procedures remained priorities. He said Turkmenistan was ready to increase freight movements not only by road but also by rail.