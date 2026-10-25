Onward Upward Sports & Events Adds Pickleball, A Bar Crawl, A Surf Contest And A Holiday Party To Its Calendar After 2026 MUSE Silver Win & VISTA Today Recognition Feature

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November and December events include a pickleball tournament, a hosted bar crawl, a Jersey Shore surf contest and a holiday kickoff party

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onward Upward Sports & Events, a Greater Philadelphia event planning company, is adding four events to its fall and holiday calendar: a pickleball tournament, a bar crawl, a surf contest and a holiday party. The additions follow its recognition as a 2026 Silver Winner in the International MUSE Creative Awards, in the Outstanding New Agency category.

Founded in 2024, Onward Upward Sports & Events plans corporate outings, team building events and social experiences across Pennsylvania and beyond.

The company was also featured by VISTA Today on October 20, 2026, in an article recognizing Onward Upward Sports & Events as an emerging standout in Greater Philadelphia event planning. The feature highlights founder and president Andrew Motyka's leadership, recognition from peers and partners, and the company's 2026 MUSE Creative Awards Silver award for Outstanding New Agency. Read the VISTA Today feature: Philadelphia Event Planner Recognized by VISTA Today and Its Peers

ON THE CALENDAR









Onward Upward Sports & Events is also a sponsor of Sip, Savor & Song for Keep Music Alive (Nov. 15, Havertown, Pa.) and the Downtown West Chester Turkey Trot (Nov. 26).

"Every event on this calendar runs the way our corporate clients' events do: one plan, one point of contact, and partners we have vetted," said Andrew Motyka, President of Onward Upward Sports & Events.

Registration for the November 14 Pickleball Tournament and the November 21 Bar Crawl is open at onwardupwardsports.com. Companies planning a corporate outing or team building event can start there too.

About Onward Upward Sports & Events

Onward Upward Sports & Events is a Greater Philadelphia-based event planning company serving businesses and organizations across Pennsylvania and beyond. Clients work with one point of contact who coordinates venues, vendors, registration and event-day logistics, while sports programming, catering, entertainment, connectivity and creative services are provided through independent partners. Onward Upward Sports & Events is a Keystone Partner of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and a member of the Montgomery County, Chester County, Delaware County and Main Line chambers of commerce.

Media Contact

Company Name: Onward Upward Sports & Events | Country: United States

Contact Person: Andrew Motyka, President | Contact Number: (484) 222-0355

Email: ... | Website: onwardupwardsports.com

Social Media: linkedin.com/company/onwardupwardsports





Social, 3.0/3.5 and 4.0+ brackets, each with men's, women's and mixed play, for up to 16 teams. Lunch, an on-court photographer, a recovery station and awards are included.