Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab To Bring Heavy Rain

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Arnab is intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The weather situation in the Bay of Bengal has changed again. The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe depression. The weather department announced that it will soon turn into a massive storm called Cyclone Arnab. Officials have declared a high alert as the IMD predicted heavy downpours across the two Telugu states.

Meteorologists expect Arnab to become a cyclone by Monday, October 26, and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It will likely cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Machilipatnam, specifically the Konaseema region between Kakinada and Narsapuram, on October 28. Coastal areas will face terrifying gale winds reaching speeds of 115 to 125 kmph, sometimes touching 140 kmph.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced top-level preparedness. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Yanam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Srikakulam districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall. These areas might record an average rainfall of 22 to 29 cm. Officials have already hoisted danger signals at Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam ports. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to shift people from low-lying areas to safe places.

The cyclone's impact will not stop at AP. The IMD issued a red alert for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts in Telangana due to moisture-laden winds from Andhra Pradesh. Warangal, Hanumakonda, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts will also see moderate to heavy rains. Experts say the cold intensity will increase across the state, dropping night temperatures to 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad city will also experience rains from Cyclone Arnab. Roads in areas like Charminar, Uppal, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, and Madhapur might get waterlogged. GHMC Disaster Response Force teams have stepped into action. Officials advised citizens to stay indoors unless there is an emergency and to be careful near electric poles and open drains.

Authorities issued strict orders for fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as conditions remain very rough. Officials are taking steps to bring back boats that already went for fishing. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby. The weather department is releasing bulletins every 4 hours and sending alert messages to citizens' phones.