Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Cyclone Arnab Spoil City's Pre-Diwali Winter Chill? Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is gathering strength right now. The Alipore Weather Department and IMD predict this system will soon turn into a full-blown cyclone, likely named Arnab

The deep depression over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal is gaining power every day. The Alipore Weather Department and IMD confirm this system has a high chance of becoming a severe cyclone, expected to be named Arnab.

The storm will move west-northwest and become a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27. It will hit the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as a very severe cyclonic storm by the afternoon of October 28. The winds will blow at 115 to 125 kmph, and they can even touch 140 kmph.

The cyclone will make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, but West Bengal will still face its massive impact. The weather department warns that coastal districts like South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore will get light to moderate rain on October 28 and 29. Some pockets will even see heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm.

Strong winds will sweep across the coastal areas of West Bengal from October 27 to 29. The wind speed will range from 35 to 45 kmph, and it can peak at 55 kmph. The government has already banned fishermen from venturing into the sea.

North Bengal districts will also experience light to moderate rainfall around October 28 and 29. The region will not face any severe storm conditions, unlike the southern districts.

Dry northerly winds usually enter Bengal by late October and bring a slight winter chill. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 21 to 22 degrees Celsius on the morning of October 26, and people felt a slight nip in the air along with early morning fog.

The approaching cyclone will push massive amounts of moisture from the sea into the land. This excess moisture will increase humidity levels in the air and keep the skies cloudy across the state.

Weather experts explain that the heavy moisture and cloudy skies will completely block the dry northerly winds for now. The winter chill will take a backseat until the weather clears up.

The mercury will likely rise just before Diwali and Kali Puja due to this weather system. The familiar early morning winter chill will temporarily disappear from the city.