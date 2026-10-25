Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 26: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
CNG Prices See Increases in Several Cities
While petrol and diesel rates remained stable, CNG prices recorded increases in multiple locations. Mumbai's CNG price rose by Rs 1 per kg to Rs 89, while Chennai saw an increase of Rs 2 to Rs 99.50 per kg. Bengaluru's CNG rate also increased by Rs 1 to Rs 98 per kg.
CNG prices in Mathura rose by Rs 2 to Rs 102 per kg. Sonipat recorded a Re 1 increase, taking its rate to Rs 95 per kg. Bharatpur and Dewas saw increases of 50 paise each, with prices reaching Rs 98 per kg.
Meanwhile, CNG prices remained unchanged in Delhi and the National Capital Region at Rs 86.98 per kg. Hyderabad continued to record a higher CNG rate of Rs 112 per kg among the locations mentioned in the report.
Why Do Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities?
Petrol and diesel prices vary across India because of differences in state-level taxes, including value-added tax (VAT), as well as other local charges. These variations mean motorists can pay different amounts for the same quantity of fuel depending on where they refuel.
Fuel prices are generally revised daily, with updated rates applicable from 6 am. Motorists are advised to check local fuel prices before travelling, particularly when planning longer journeys.
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