Fuel Prices Today: Check Petrol, Diesel And CNG Rates On 26 October In Different Cities Across India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today across the listed Indian cities. However, CNG prices have increased in several places, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the largest CNG increases, at ₹2 each.

New Delhi petrol costs ₹102.12 while diesel stands at ₹95.20. In Mumbai, petrol is ₹111.21 and diesel costs ₹97.83. Kolkata petrol stands at ₹113.51, with diesel priced at ₹99.82. Chennai petrol costs ₹107.76 while diesel is available at ₹99.55.

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Among these four cities, Kolkata has the highest petrol and diesel prices. New Delhi has the lowest prices for both fuels within this group. Petrol prices in Mumbai are ₹9.09 higher than in New Delhi. The diesel price difference between these two cities is ₹2.63.

Hyderabad records the highest petrol price among the cities, at ₹116.15. Thiruvananthapuram follows with petrol priced at ₹115.49. Chandigarh has the lowest petrol price, at ₹101.54. Petrol therefore costs ₹14.61 more in Hyderabad than in Chandigarh.

Petrol in Patna stands at ₹113.37, while Jaipur records ₹113.19. Bengaluru petrol costs ₹111.68, and Bhubaneswar petrol stands at ₹108.97. Gurgaon records ₹102.97, followed by Noida at ₹101.96. Petrol in Lucknow is priced at ₹101.86, slightly below the price inNoida.

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For diesel, Thiruvananthapuram records the highest price, at ₹104.40. Hyderabad follows closely at ₹104.23 while Bhubaneswar stands at ₹100.68. Chandigarh records the lowest diesel price, at ₹89.47. The difference between the diesel prices in Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh is ₹14.93.

Bengaluru diesel costs ₹99.56 while Patna records ₹99.36. Jaipur diesel stands at ₹98.25, and Gurgaon records ₹95.64. Noida diesel is priced at ₹95.44, followed by Lucknow at ₹95.36.

CNG prices today

CNG in Mumbai has increased by ₹1, reaching ₹89.00. Chennai CNG now costs ₹99.50, up ₹2. Bangalore CNG has risen by ₹1 to ₹98.00. Sonipat also records a ₹1 increase, taking its price to ₹95.00.

Mathura CNG stands at ₹102.00, up ₹2. Meerut CNG costs ₹95.50 after an increase of ₹ 95.50. Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of ₹98.00. Both cities have seen a 50 paise increase. Firozabad CNG has also risen by 50 paise, reaching ₹99.50.

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CNG remains unchanged at ₹86.98 in New Delhi and NCR. Rewari CNG holds steady at ₹91.59 while Hyderabad remains at ₹112.00. Hyderabad has the highest CNG price among the major locations. New Delhi and NCR share the lowest CNG price.

Disclosure: All prices are taken from Goodreturns.