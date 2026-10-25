Four-And-A-Half-Month-Old Tiger Cub Escapes From Enclosure At Mykolaiv Zoo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he wrote this on Facebook.

"An emergency occurred at the zoo overnight from Saturday to Sunday [October 24-25]. A little tigress, four and a half months old, escaped through the bars of the enclosure fence. She is about the size of an adult spaniel," the director wrote.

He said that it had already been established how the animal managed to get out of the enclosure.

"Searches have been underway since 08:00 and are still ongoing. We have searched the entire grounds and called in a dog handler with hunting dogs. So far, there have been no results. The tiger cub is frightened and has hidden somewhere. The search continues," Topchii said, thanking everyone for their help.

Photo: com/topchy