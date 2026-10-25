Philippine Airlines Makes The Case For Flying Premium With Up To 40% Off Flights To The Philippines

Experience flying in a premium cabin and see how it can make all the difference, particularly on Philippine Airlines' mid- and long-haul routes.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philippine Airlines (PAL), the Philippines' flag carrier, is having its first-ever Premium Cabin Seat Sale making premium travel more accessible, offering travelers greater value on flights to the Philippines and onward destinations across the airline's extensive network. For travel between November 1, 2026 and March 31, 2027, passengers can save up to 30% off on international base fares. Those planning further ahead get bigger discounts: up to 40% off international base fares for travel from April 1, 2027 onwards.The offer covers travel across PAL's international network, connecting visitors to Manila and beyond, with convenient access to the country's world-famous beaches, vibrant cities, rich heritage sites, and growing business hubs. Business Class passengers will move through the airport with ease from check-into arrival with exclusive check-in counters, access to PAL and partner lounges in select airports, priority boarding, spacious seating, premium dining options, inflight entertainment on select flights, and complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity on select routes, allowing travelers to arrive in Manila relaxed and ready to make the most of their stay in the Philippines.Premium Economy passengers will enjoy dedicated check-in counters, priority boarding, additional legroom, branded amenity kit, and enhanced meal selections. More than simply getting from one destination to another, flying in a premium cabin can make all the difference, particularly on PAL's mid- and long-haul routes.Whether visiting family, exploring the country's world-renowned beaches and islands, or traveling for business, passengers can enjoy extra space, enhanced amenities and PAL's distinctly Filipino brand of service, helping them arrive in the Philippines feeling more rested and refreshed.Bookings may be made through the PAL website, mobile app, reservations hotline, PAL ticketing offices or accredited travel agents. All fares and discounts are subject to availability. Premium Cabin Seat Sale runs from October 19 to 25, 2027. For more information, visit .Through this special offer, Philippine Airlines continues to connect people and to the world with the genuine care of Filipinos-now in greater comfort.About Philippine AirlinesPhilippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. Founded in 1941, PAL is Asia's first commercial airline and has played a vital role in connecting the Philippines to the world for over 85 years.PAL operates scheduled nonstop flights from its hubs in Manila and Cebu to 29 destinations across the Philippines and 40 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.PAL is an APEX Four StarTM airline and was recognized by Cirium for achieving the highest on-time performance among Asia-Pacific carriers in 2025. In 2026, Philippine Airlines was officially invited to join the oneworldAlliance.

Philippine Airlines

LKTJ Center, PAL Gate 5, Andrews Ave., Pasay, Philippines

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Philippine Airlines Makes the Case for Flying Premium with Up to 40% Off Flights to the Philippines News Provided By Eggshell Worldwide Communication Inc. October 26, 2026, 01:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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