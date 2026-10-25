Regent Restoration Denton Urges Homeowners To Prepare Pipes Before Winter Freezes Cause Water Damage

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The Denton restoration team shares Texas Department of Insurance freeze tips and explains what to do if a frozen pipe bursts this winter.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With fall underway in North Texas, Regent Restoration Denton is encouraging homeowners and rental property owners to prepare their plumbing before the first hard freeze of the season. A few practical steps taken ahead of cold weather can help limit the risk of burst pipes, water damage cleanup, and disruption to the home.Regent Restoration Denton, located at 916 S Locust St, provides 24/7 water damage restoration for homes, rentals, and businesses throughout Denton, including Denton Square, Downtown Denton, Idlewild, Robson Ranch, North Lakes, Pecan Creek, and the neighborhoods near the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University. The team also serves nearby Corinth, Aubrey, and Krum.The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) recommends that homeowners prepare days before a freeze. Its guidance includes wrapping indoor and outdoor pipes in unheated areas, including a clothes washer in an unheated garage; removing water hoses and wrapping outdoor pipes; and draining and turning off lawn sprinkler systems. TDI also advises that anyone leaving home before a freeze turn off the water at the shutoff valve and leave the heat on.When temperatures drop below freezing, TDI suggests opening cabinets under sinks so the home's heat can warm the pipes, and letting cold and hot taps drip or running water through indoor faucets before going to sleep, while following any local government limits on water use. If pipes do freeze, TDI advises turning off the water at the shutoff valve, which prevents broken pipes from leaking into the house after they thaw. Regent Restoration in Denton, TX recommends that every household locate its main shutoff valve now, before it is needed.Insurance is another reason to prepare early. According to TDI, many homeowners policies will pay for damage caused by a frozen pipe that bursts, but there may be limitations, and home and renters policies might not pay for frozen pipe damage if the homeowner did not take steps to protect the pipes, such as keeping the heat on. TDI also notes that flood insurance does not pay for damage caused by burst pipes. Homeowners with questions about their own coverage should check their policy or call their insurance agent or company.If a pipe bursts, homeowners should stay away from standing water and wet electrical equipment, shut off the water only if it is safe, and contact the appropriate qualified trade to repair the source. Regent Restoration Denton's water damage process begins with assessing affected areas, taking moisture readings, and extracting standing water when conditions are safe. Air movers and dehumidifiers then dry the property, with moisture checks guiding each next step. Once materials are dry, the team plans repairs for damaged materials. Throughout the job, photos, moisture readings, and scope details record the damage and the work performed, and the company can provide that documentation for a homeowner's claim, while the insurer decides coverage.TDI advises that it is generally acceptable to make temporary repairs after damage, but homeowners should take pictures of the damage before doing any work and should not make permanent repairs until they have talked to their insurance company.Denton homeowners and property managers who experience water damage from a burst pipe, appliance leak, or flooding can call Regent Restoration Denton day or night at (469) 658-0842 or request service online.About Regent Restoration DentonRegent Restoration is a full-service property damage restoration company based in Lewisville, Texas, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Its team members are certified through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Services include water damage restoration, flood cleanup, wood floor repair, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, asbestos abatement, roof repair, carpet cleaning, pack-out and content cleaning, and sewage cleanup. Regent Restoration Denton provides 24/7 emergency response from its location at 916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201. Learn more at regentrestoration.Media ContactRegent Restoration DentonAddress: 916 S Locust St, Denton, TX 76201Phone: (469) 658-0842Website:

Clifford Stratton Jr.

Regent Restoration (Denton, TX)

+1 (469) 658-0842

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Regent Restoration Denton Urges Homeowners to Prepare Pipes Before Winter Freezes Cause Water Damage News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 26, 2026, 01:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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