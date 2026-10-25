'Let Us Draw Inspiration From Ideals Of Lord Ram And Pledge Never To Accept Discrimination': CM Yogi On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki, highlighting his contributions to Indian civilisation and humanity, and urged the youth to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and pledge never to accept discrimination in any form.

In a message issued on the occasion, the Chief Minister described Maharishi Valmiki as a great exponent of social harmony.

“On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki, the great exponent of social harmony, justice, and humanity, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all of you,” CM Yogi said.

He said Maharishi Valmiki was not only a revered figure in Indian civilisation but also a timeless guide and a source of inspiration for all humanity.

“Through his immortal epic, the Ramayana, he conveyed enduring values of truth, righteousness, dignity, and devotion to duty. These ideals continue to illuminate the path of society across generations,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the youth, CM Yogi called for a society free from discrimination and prejudice.

“On this auspicious occasion, I make a special appeal to our youth. Let us draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and pledge never to accept discrimination in any form. A truly harmonious society can be built only when the barriers of inequality and prejudice are removed from our hearts and minds,” he said.

Recalling the circumstances that led to the creation of the first Sanskrit verse, CM Yogi said the profound compassion that arose from witnessing the killing of a krauncha bird found expression in the verse, ultimately paving the way for the composition of the Ramayana.

He said that by bringing the life and character of Lord Shri Ram to the forefront, Maharishi Valmiki envisioned an ideal society founded on love, justice, social harmony and fraternity.

“The Ramayana recounts how Lord Ram embraced Nishadraj Guha as a close friend, reminding us that genuine respect, equality, and human connection transcend social identities. The concept of Ram Rajya is likewise built upon the principles of dignity, security, and welfare for every individual,” he said.

Highlighting the Uttar Pradesh government's initiatives inspired by Maharishi Valmiki's teachings, CM Yogi said efforts were being undertaken to promote his ideals and preserve sites associated with his life and legacy.

He said development work at Maharishi Valmiki's revered meditation site in Chitrakoot was aimed at inspiring devotees and the younger generation. Various projects had also been implemented for the preservation and tourism development of Maharishi Valmiki Ashram in Bithoor, where tradition associates the composition of the Ramayana.

The Chief Minister added that naming Ayodhya's international airport after Maharishi Valmiki had brought national and global recognition to his legacy. The declaration of a public holiday on Valmiki Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh also reflected the state's respect for the revered sage.

CM Yogi said the government remained committed to the social and economic advancement of marginalised and underprivileged communities, with initiatives aimed at ensuring dignity, security and equal opportunities for all.

“The true spirit of Maharishi Valmiki's teachings can be realized only when the person standing at the last mile of society enjoys dignity, security, and equal opportunities,” he said.

He also highlighted welfare initiatives for sanitation workers and said villages inhabited by the Van Tangiya community had been granted revenue village status.