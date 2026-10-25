Regent Restoration Lewisville Explains How Documentation Supports Homeowners Through Water Damage Insurance Claims

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The Lewisville restoration team outlines the photos, moisture readings, and drying records that help homeowners work through a claim.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water damage usually arrives without warning, and for many homeowners, the insurance claim that follows is their first. Regent Restoration, a restoration company based in Lewisville, is encouraging homeowners to understand how the claims process works and how thorough documentation of the damage and the restoration work can help them move through it with fewer surprises.Regent Restoration provides 24/7 water damage restoration in Lewisville and across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including water removal, structural drying, moisture detection and mapping, contents protection, and repairs. Its technicians are certified through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).The first step is understanding what policies typically cover. According to the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), most homeowner and renters policies cover sudden and accidental water damage, such as a burst pipe or a broken washer hose. Most home policies do not cover water damage from gradual leaks or seepage, including resulting mold, and home policies do not cover floods, which require separate flood coverage. Because policy language differs, TDI advises homeowners to check their policy or call their agent or insurance company with coverage questions.TDI's guidance on getting a claim paid begins with filing as soon as possible. Homeowners are advised to take photos and videos of all damage, do what is needed to keep the damage from getting worse, such as making temporary repairs, and keep receipts for all expenses. TDI also advises taking pictures before doing any work and not making permanent repairs until the homeowner has talked to the insurance company.Texas sets deadlines for insurers once a claim is filed. According to TDI, an insurance company has 15 business days to acknowledge a claim, start its review, and request any information it needs. After receiving everything it needs, the company has 15 business days to say whether it will pay the claim, and if it rejects the claim, it must explain why in writing. The company can extend that deadline by 45 days if it explains why it needs more time, and TDI can extend the deadlines by 15 more days after a weather-related catastrophe. Once the company agrees to pay all or part of a claim, it must pay within five business days.During the review, an adjuster may visit in person or look at pictures of the damage to estimate repair costs. TDI recommends getting the adjuster's name, phone number, and email address, answering questions promptly, being available to point out damage, and taking notes on phone calls.This is where restoration records matter. On a Regent Restoration water damage project, the team assesses affected areas, extracts standing water, and documents conditions and water migration. The source is shut off when safe, and the appropriate qualified trade handles repairs to the system that caused the loss. Moisture readings, equipment logs, drying logs, and progress photos are recorded throughout structural drying, and the team documents repairs to damaged materials. Regent Restoration in Lewisville, TX can provide this documentation and communicate with the adjuster, while the insurance company decides what the policy covers.If a homeowner disagrees with the amount of a claim payment, TDI advises calling the insurance company or agent and providing documentation to back up their position. Homeowners can also reach the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439.Lewisville homeowners dealing with a burst pipe, appliance leak, or other water damage can call Regent Restoration 24/7 at (214) 731-4624 or visit the company's insurance page to learn more about the claims process.About Regent RestorationRegent Restoration is a full-service property damage restoration company based in Lewisville, Texas, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with 24/7 emergency service. Its team members are certified through the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Services include water damage restoration, flood cleanup, wood floor repair, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, asbestos abatement, roof repair, carpet cleaning, pack-out and content cleaning, and sewage cleanup. Learn more at regentrestoration.Media ContactRegent RestorationAddress: 824 Office Park Cir #100, Lewisville, TX 75057Phone: (214) 731-4624Website:

Clifford Stratton Jr.

Regent Restoration

+1 214-731-4624

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Regent Restoration Lewisville Explains How Documentation Supports Homeowners Through Water Damage Insurance Claims News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 26, 2026, 01:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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