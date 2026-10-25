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Justin Hastings

Justin Hastings


Date: 2026-10-25 09:35:32

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Relations and Comparative Politics, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Justin Hastings is Professor of International Relations and Comparative Politics in the Department of Government and International Relations at the University of Sydney, where he is also affiliated with the Sydney Southeast Asia Centre, the China Studies Centre, the Sydney Cyber Security Network, and the Centre of International Security Studies. He is also a non-resident Visiting Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Centre of the National University of Singapore.

From 2008 to 2010, he was an Assistant Professor in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he remains affiliated with the Center for International Strategy, Technology, and Policy.

He received an MA (2003) and PhD (2008) in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and an AB in public and international affairs from Princeton University in 2001.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in International Relations and Comparative Politics, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2008 University of California, Berkeley, PhD in Political Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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