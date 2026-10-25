IMF Lifts Kyrgyzstan's 2026 GDP Growth Forecast To 9%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Kyrgyzstan's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026 to 9%, up from 6.1% projected in April.

This is according to the IMF's Regional Economic Outlook: Steering Through Uncertainty: Strengthening Resilience in Challenging Times.

According to the IMF's October 2026 projections, Kyrgyzstan's economy is expected to grow by 7% in 2027, compared with the 6.1% forecast in April.

The IMF's growth estimate for 2025 remains unchanged at 11.1%. Meanwhile, its forecast for 2031 has been revised upward to 5.3% from 5.2%.

The report notes that the Kyrgyz Republic continues to record the strongest economic growth in the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) region.

According to the IMF, the growth forecasts for CCA oil-importing economies in 2026 have been revised upward by 1.5 percentage points, driven in part by developments in Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Strong investment, remittances, and financial and capital inflows are expected to help these economies offset the negative effects of ongoing conflicts.

However, the IMF also highlights inflationary pressures in the region. Inflation in the Kyrgyz Republic has reached approximately 12%, the highest rate among the countries covered in the regional assessment.

Furthermore, in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, inflation has continued to decline from previously elevated levels, supported by base effects, tight monetary conditions and the appreciation of their currencies against the US dollar.

In Kazakhstan, the currency appreciation has been supported by strong capital inflows and high oil prices, according to the report.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan's economy is expected to maintain strong growth in 2027, although the pace of expansion may moderate amid persistent inflationary pressures and external economic risks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects real GDP growth of 7% in 2027, while the Asian Development Bank forecasts 8.4%, reflecting differences in their assessments of domestic demand, investment and external conditions. Infrastructure projects, remittances and capital inflows are likely to remain key growth drivers.

However, inflation, potential changes in regional trade flows and a possible slowdown in re-export activity could weigh on the outlook. Sustaining rapid economic growth over the longer term will depend on strengthening private investment, diversifying the economy, improving productivity and maintaining macroeconomic stability.