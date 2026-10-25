Cardinal Point Wealth Management Examines U.S. Citizenship Considerations For Cross-Border Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Article explores how citizenship-based obligations can affect tax, estate, mobility, and long-term financial planning for families with ties to Canada and the United States

Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Point Wealth Management has published a new article examining U.S. Citizenship in Cross-Border Families and the long-term planning considerations that can arise for dual citizens and families living outside the United States.

Recent changes involving automatic Selective Service registration for eligible young male U.S. citizens provide one example of how citizenship-based requirements can become relevant even when an individual lives, studies, and works entirely outside the United States. While the change itself is relatively narrow, it highlights a broader issue for cross-border families: U.S. citizenship can carry ongoing legal, tax, and administrative implications regardless of where an individual resides.

For U.S. Citizens Living in Canada, those considerations can extend to tax reporting, estate planning, future mobility, and decisions involving citizenship itself.

The article also examines U.S. citizenship renunciation, including potential expatriation tax exposure, reporting requirements, limitations on future U.S. mobility, and implications for passing citizenship to future generations. Cardinal Point emphasizes that renunciation is a permanent decision that should be considered within a broader planning framework rather than in response to a single administrative or policy development.

For families with financial and personal ties to both countries, coordinated Cross-Border Financial Planning can help evaluate citizenship-related decisions alongside tax, estate, investment, and mobility considerations.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a cross-border financial advisory firm specializing in integrated planning for individuals and families with ties to both Canada and the United States. The firm provides comprehensive wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, and cross-border tax strategies. With deep expertise in Canada U.S. tax planning, Canada U.S. financial planning, and guidance from an experienced Canada U.S. financial advisor, Cardinal Point helps clients navigate the complexities of living and investing across borders with clarity and confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: ...

Country: USA

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager Email:... Country: USA Website: