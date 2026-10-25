Oil Tops $116 As Britain's Small Businesses Face A Fight For Survival

UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exclusive FairFuelUK poll of 6,607 firms reveals nearly one in four businesses cannot survive much longer while ministers continue to offer no meaningful reliefBritain's small businesses are facing an economic emergency as Brent crude oil surges above $116 a barrel, pushing the prospect of even higher fuel costs onto businesses already struggling to survive. Reports show Brent crude closing at around $116.72 per barrel, its highest level in nearly six months. [cnbc], [financefeeds]A major FairFuelUK poll of 6,607 small businesses reveals a sector on the brink:.43.9% are just about surviving.30.4% are struggling to survive.22.5% say they cannot survive much longer.Only 3.1% are surviving comfortablyWith oil now trading above $116 per barrel, business owners fear another wave of rising pump prices will push thousands more firms towards closure. [cnbc], [financefeeds]When asked about the biggest impact of current fuel prices:.34.7% said they are being forced to raise prices.17.0% said fuel costs threaten the viability of their business.15.3% reported severe profit reductions.13.3% are suffering cash-flow problems.8.6% say jobs are at risk.6.2% have delayed investment and expansion.Only 5% said current fuel prices have had no significant effect.Howard Cox, Founder of the 17-year Public Affairs Campaign, FairFuelUK, says:"Oil above $116 should be setting off alarm bells in every Government department. Instead, ministers seem determined to sit on their hands while Britain's economic backbone is being crushed.""Our poll shows nearly one in four small businesses now believes it cannot survive much longer. That was before any further impact from oil surging beyond $116 a barrel. The reality is that many firms have simply run out of resilience.""Every builder's van, every taxi, every delivery vehicle, every farmer's tractor and every HGV relies on affordable fuel. When oil spikes, the consequences spread throughout the economy. Food becomes more expensive. Services become more expensive. Inflation rises. Investment stalls. Jobs are put at risk.""The Government keeps talking about growth. Yet growth cannot happen when the businesses expected to create jobs and generate prosperity are being suffocated by transport costs.""Britain is Falling Behind""While dozens of countries have introduced fuel-tax reductions, subsidies, rebates or other forms of support to protect businesses and households from soaring energy costs, Britain has effectively chosen to do nothing.""Other governments recognise affordable fuel is an economic necessity. Westminster continues to view drivers and small businesses as a convenient source of tax revenue."What a random selection of Small Businesses Are Telling FairFuelUK."My fuel bill has doubled from £150 per week to nearly £300 per week."."Patients are simply coming less often because they can no longer afford the travel costs on top of treatment fees."."Everything I buy for my business costs more because of fuel. Combined with excessive pump prices, I'm struggling to keep the business going."."Our fuel bill has increased dramatically, due to needing vans and heavy machinery, we are a big diesel user, the cost of fuel has put prices up from our suppliers, with many having several increases per year. This has reduced our profit margin significantly, we were looking to take on an apprentice, but due to the squeeze on our profits we have decided we can not afford to set one on"."I do work for the National trust and a few firms in London, these jobs involve lots of miles as well as ULEZ, congestion charge and parking, its getting to the stage where its Â£100 a day for one vehicle in London and that is without any fines. It is not sustainable. The fuel bill is 25% higher than last year."."I am a self-employed owner-driver of a small van subcontractor courier. Fuel prices are ridiculous. I do most work through a major UK same-day courier company, and they have increased our job payments slightly, but it doesn't really make a dent in the increase in costs. When multisourcing work through the Courier Exchange, I can completely set my own prices and pass them on to the customer (courier businesses). This, however, increases the prices of everything and causes inflation. This Labour regime is too economically illiterate to understand that - and probably don't care anyway, as they are only interested in ridiculous box-ticking virtue signalling like Net-Stupid-Zero."."Fuel is now more than 50% of turnover"Howard Cox Response"These are not statistics. These are real businesses, real livelihoods and real families under pressure. Each of these businesses represents thousands more across the country facing the same struggle. As oil rises above $116 a barrel, their situation will become even harder."Biz Poll: Carried out in October 2026:For all inquiries, please contact us at:...07515421611We are a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return warrant the need for FairFuelUK.FairFuelUK was founded by and is managed by the Campaign's CEO, Howard Cox.Twitter @howardccoxFunding is provided through regular donations from supporters.Previous backers have included Logistics UK, the RHA, the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and othersSince 2010, FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £200bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Now the immediate pressure group's focus is on stopping those unnecessary tax hikes based on a good-intentioned but flawed 'green' agenda. These include new taxes and bans on drivers entering our major cities, and potentially adding more costs on petrol and diesel drivers by the Treasury. These are new taxes that will not improve air quality, but simply hit consumers and the economy. There are ways to improve air quality without hitting consumers' pockets.Current FairFuelUK Campaign Issues include:Fuel duty, VAT on duty - PumpWatch and fuel price transparency - Effective ways to lower emissions but not through tax hikes - Stop the perennial demonisation of van drivers, hauliers and motorists - Quash ULEZ, LTNs, 15 minute areas - Scrap 2030 Ban on the sales of new diesel and petrol cars - More investment in UK roads similar to the level of HS2 spend - Establish a long term Government strategic roads transport plan - Halt unnecessary cash generating congestion zones and ULEZ expansion - VED and its future - Influence fairer future road user taxation plans and road funding with fuel duty revenue predicted to decline - Help role out new vehicle technology in a way that does not hit drivers in the pocket - Scrap hospital parking charges - Other related motoring costs and driving issues

Howard Cox

FairFuelUK

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Oil Tops $116 as Britain's Small Businesses Face a Fight for Survival News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 26, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment



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