Kharkiv Establishes First Anti-Drone Corridor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

The work was recently completed. The corridor is seven meters high. As Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, confirmed to journalists, there are plans to cover other sections as well. The current priority is the section of the ring road from the“Losk” car market to the Oleksiyivka residential area. This is approximately 14 km. The corridor will be constructed using funds from the regional budget.

“This is what will happen in the near future. This is what we see as critically necessary to do. We will allocate about 10 million hryvnias for this,” said Syniehubov.

Zelensky: Ukraine awaits air defense interceptors, preparing meetings with partners

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of May 21, Russian troops used an FPV drone to attack a truc traveling on the Kharkiv Ring Road, killing the 40-year-old driver. Following this, a section of the ring road (the M-03 highway between km 491 and km 501, from Feldman Ecopark to the Lyptsivske Intersection) was closed to traffic.

In July, the installation of anti-drone nets was completed on this sectio, but the road remained closed to traffic.